A review of the rest of the action from day one of the Dublin Racing Festival where Good Land struck landed the opener for favourite backers.
Good Land won the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle to provide Michael O'Sullivan and Barry Connell with another bright prospect.
The team are already responsible for leading Sky Bet Supreme hope Marine Nationale and their runner here, sent off a 3/1 favourite, had the race won when quickening a coupe of lengths clear going to the final flight.
Absolute Notions tried to close him down late but was still a length-and-a-half adrift at the line.
“We were expecting that. He was a course and distance winner at Christmas and never came out of a hack canter,” said Connell. “He hasn’t missed a beat since then and we were very confident today. He’s a quick horse and we didn’t think he’d mind the ground.
“We only gave him one entry at Cheltenham in the Ballymore because we have the other horse for the Supreme (Marine Nationale). It couldn’t have gone better, he was maybe a fraction keen over the first couple but then he got a lovely lead off Nigel’s (Twiston-Davies) horse (Weveallbeencaught).
“He never missed a beat jumping, he got a lovely blow into him turning in. He hit the front probably plenty early and he was idling in front. I think we are still only scratching the surface with this guy. The big plus with him is that he’s seven years of age.
“We bought him as a four-year-old from one of the point-to-point guys and gave him a run in a bumper. Then he had a few issues.”
Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 5/1 for the Ballymore at Cheltenham and cut the runner-up to 8s from 10s for the Albert Bartlett. Paddy Power and Betfair are 9/2 Good Land for the Ballymore, all three are non-runner/no bet.
"In what looked a very competitive Grade One, Good Land showed an excellent attitude to win in convincing fashion. The Ballymore looks the obvious next target," said Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners.
