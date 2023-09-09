Leopardstown Saturday report: Diego Velazquez books trip to Doncaster

Aidan O’Brien is going to stick to a tried and tested formula with Diego Velazquez after he wore down stablemate Capulet to win the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Ballydoyle pair had a stranglehold on the Group Two contest throughout and it was only inside the final furlong that the 8/15 favourite wore down his rival to win by half-a-length. A 2,400,000 guineas son of Frankel, Diego Velazquez was following up a debut win at the Curragh and is 7/1 for the Betfred Derby and 10/1 the QIPCO 2000 Guineas with Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet. “I’m very happy. We like the second horse a lot and we knew we needed something to take him and stretch him a little bit. They didn’t go very fast the first half and turned it on from halfway so he learned a lot,” the winning trainer said.

