Leopardstown review and free video replays

A review and free video replays of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Leopardstown.

Bourbon downed on chase debut Fact To File, Gentlemansgame and Galopin Des Champs were the last three winners of the Ballymaloe Relish Rising Stars Beginners Chase and Quai De Bourbon was expected to add his name to the list. Third in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival before winning impressively at Ayr, Quai De Bourbon, the 4/6 favourite, was not foot-perfect on his chasing debut, racing close to stablemate Chapeau De Soleil - another having his first chase start and first of the season - who took them along. There was one notable mistake on the back straight but Paul Townend asked Quai De Bourbon to join issue at the second last but he couldn't shake off his stablemate or Dee Capo (15/2). The favourite was good at the last when he needed to be but so, too, were his rivals and both passed Quai De Bourbon in a driving finish with Dee Cap, under Danny Gilligan, coming out on top by a neck. Dee Capo had the benefit of race fitness and chasing experience over his rivals having finished 25 lengths adrift of Ballyburn at the first time of asking before falling two out in a race won by Ile Atlantique. Winning handler Gordon Elliott said: "Our lad jumped a bit novicey early, he had a fall the last day, but he's a nice horse. "We took a pull with him last year, he went a bit wayward, with the view that he was going to be a nice chaser and he looks as though he is going to be. "We'll try and find something small and keep his confidence in him; albeit he jumped well for the second half of the race, he needs to sharpen up in his jumping a little bit to be honest." Elliott completed a double on the card when landing the <a href="https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results/2024-12-28/leopardstown/835991/midland-legal-solicitors-flat-race">Midland Legal Solicitors Flat Race with Kovanis (evens favourite) who was partnered by Harry Swan.

He's similar to Majborough Kaid d'Authie (7/2) got off the mark at the second time of asking for Willie Mullins when making most in the Savills Maiden Hurdle. Kaid d'Authie had finished about six lengths behind Majborough on his sole start in France in 2023 and was sent off at 1/3 for his hurdling bow at Navan only to fall at the fifth. There were no such problems on this occasion with Kaid d'Authie jumping well and quickening from the front under Mark Walsh. Favourite Sermandzarak was under the pump a long way from home and it was left to the newcomer Koktail Divin to make the winner work for his money and he kept him honest all the way to the line where a half-length separated the pair. There were nine lengths back to Krak in third.

Kaid D'Authie wins at Leopardstown

"Delighted with him," said Walsh. "He's done that well today. Only time will tell if the form works out; I thought Gordon's horse was the one to beat, he was second in a good maiden at Punchestown where I finished third and won my next one. "He's massive and I don't think we'll see the best of him until he's over fences next year." “He’s a lovely big, long-striding horse who has very little respect for his hurdles and looks like he could be more of a chaser,” said Mullins, who had endured a thin spell by his standards over the first two days of the festive racing period. “He’s a big chasing type and is similar to Majborough. They both cover a huge amount of ground when they gallop. I’d say he’ll come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival and take on the top two-milers and we’ll see where he is then.”

Walsh at the double Walsh had to settle for second aboard Fact To File in the Savills Chase but was soon back in the number one spot after guiding Win Some Lose Some (7/2 favourite) to victory in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle, a qualifier for the final at the Cheltenham Festival in March. The Padraig Roche trained youngster swept past Feet Of A Dancer at the last and had enough in hand to see off a late challenge from Whatsavailable you found his stride all too late after being outpaced. There was only three parts of a length between the pair where it mattered but the result never looked in doubt. Feet Of A Dancer held on for third with Koori Star fourth. Win Some Lose Some was stepping up in trip and Walsh felt that made a difference, saying: "It was a massive help, that's the best he's ever jumped. He was way more in his comfort zone today, travelled and jumped well. "Hopefully (he'll make the final). He's done everything a lot easier going a stride slower. He's game and he's hardy so hopefully (he can carry on improving)."

Giant Haystacks wrestles control Giant Haystacks (15/2) emerged from the pack to run out a one and a half length winner of the Mercedes Benz South Dublin Handicap Hurdle. The front-running Down Around was still in there pitching in the straight while favourite His Nibs had made smooth progress from midfield but whereas the latter's run flattened out, Giant Haystacks found plenty for Tom Harney. The winner was stepping up in trip on his third start for Ross O'Sullivan after two outings at the minimum. O'Sullivan said: "The lads have been waiting the last couple of months to try and find a syndicate horse and this fellow came recommended so we took a chance on him. "It was a nice run the first day, finished fourth at Navan, and he got beat - we thought he wouldn't - the last day at Clonmel, one came out of the clouds and he maybe didn't handle the track well but the step up in trip today was ideal and it's great to get a winner at Leopardstown at Christmas."