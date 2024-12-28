Galopin Des Champs won the Savills Chase at Leopardstown | report and replay

Fact To File claimed an honourable second with Gentlemansgame a further five lengths back in third.

Galopin Des Champs took that fence in front but it wasn't until quickening away on landing that the race was in safe-keeping as he showed a fine change of gear to leave Fact To File floundering. Townend had seven and a half lengths to spare as he stood up in the stirrups and saluted an ecstatic crowd.

Mark Walsh and Fact To File moved round the outside of Gentlemansgame and Rachael Blackmore asked Heart Wood to improve on the inside but the big two players quickly opened up a gap and had the race between them approaching the last.

Jumped out in front by Paul Townend, Galopin Des Champs had hardly seen another rival as he led the field towards the third last but seven of his eight rivals were still within hailing distance with Grand National winner I Am Maximus the exception having been pulled up down the back straight.

Galopin Des Champs, winner of this Grade One last year, could only finish third behind Fact To File in the John Durkan Chase over a trip just shy of two and a half miles on his reappearance but emphatically reversed the form on this step back up to three miles.

He's the real article

A delighted Townend said of the dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner: "We had plenty on our plate after getting beaten in the Durkan again, I was sick of seeing the other lad coming up the gallop and looking at him. I was really happy with him coming here and he obliged. I thought something would have to be really special to beat us coming here. He came out of the race really well the last day and I was hopeful.

"He took me there (to the front); he's a great will for and love for racing and he was like a terrier down the straight and he galloped out through the line. He's the real article now, he's the complete package and he has been probably last season but he's really powerful round here.

"There's a good crop of horses coming but the performance today, the feel I was getting off him, that would take a lot of beating.

"The King George was kind of a bonus, a chance ride, and lucky and delighted to pick it up. A good win to get on the CV but this was the main clash."

He has the ability to beat him

Willie Mullins said: “That was some performance. He put in some fantastic jumps and to win the way he did after giving the other horse a lead the whole way was one of the best performances I have ever seen around here.

“It’s frightening to think he could still be improving and hopefully he hasn’t left his whole season behind him, but what a great day and a great atmosphere with people all around the parade ring.

“He’s done it the hard way and jumped out in front today.”

Of the runner-up, he added: “Fact To File ran a little bit keen. We might change riding instructions for him in future. If he settles he can stay further. He stayed well today, but he’s come up against an exceptional horse.”

Jockey Mark Walsh said of Fact To File: "You know what Galopin Des Champs is like round here but I just thought my lad did too much during the race, he never really dropped it and you're not going to beat Galopin Des Champs by doing that so hopefully he learns from that."

Fact To File made one notable mistake and Walsh felt his keenness contributed to that, adding: "For some reason after jumping the first he just got into my hands even more and he just raced blind down to it and just grabbed at it but usually he's a brilliant jumper and it's just one of those things.

"He's going to have to settle to beat him, that's the main thing, he has the ability but if he doesn't settle he can't beat him."