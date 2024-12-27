Leopardstown review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Friday's meeting at Leopardstown.

Coolio back on track for Supreme Romeo Coolio bounced back to winning ways with an authoritative display in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle. Gordon Elliott has always thought the world of the five-year-old, but he was beaten in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse last time out. Nevertheless, he was sent off the 7/4 favourite to go one better in this Grade One and the result never looked in doubt. An early mistake from Karniquet meant he was always on the back foot and he dropped away before the turn for home, which left Bleu De Vassy, a stablemate of the winner, as the main danger. Romeo Coolio quickened away on the run to the last and had the race in safe keeping, only to make a bit of a mess of it, but it was to his credit that Sam Ewing gathered his reins and he was soon back in top gear.

He went on to win by an impressive nine lengths and was halved in price from 20/1 to 10/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by Betfair. “Obviously it didn’t go to plan the last day and we all went home a bit disappointed,” said Elliott. “I’m delighted for the boys, they are back over here today. I’m very proud of the horse, and the boys that own him, as they are big supporters of Cullentra. “He had a little blip the last day and we’re very happy. Looking at that today, I’d say just a fast gallop is what he needs. He looked good there today. We said after the last day, we were going to go on and keep it simple. I’d imagine he’ll probably go for the Supreme Novices’.” Lapin springs 150/1 surprise Jeannot Lapin caused a 150/1 surprise when making a winning debut under rules in the Paddy Power From The Horses Mouth Podcast Beginners Chase at Leopardstown. Having failed to win in three point-to-points, the giant Gearoid O’Loughlin-trained five-year-old travelled sweetly throughout, defying his huge odds. With the Willie Mullins-trained favourite It’s For Me pulled up early on by Daryl Jacob, it was What’s Up Darling who chased the winner home.

“I expected him to run really well as his home work had been very good. I thought he was a proper horse,” said O’Loughlin. “I bought him in Doncaster off Sam Curling for £3,000, Dominic (Jones) was looking for a horse. I couldn’t find what was wrong with him and obviously there is nothing wrong with him. He was maybe a bit sick when he ran in his point-to-points or something. “He’s from the family of Epatante and is by Doctor Dino so I wouldn’t say he stays three miles. He did a piece of work around Tipperary two weeks ago and showed me enough to say he’d be competitive in one of these. He was entitled to be here. He’s massive and he was a shell in May. To be fair to his owner Dominic he brought him home and fed him all through the summer. “There is no plan, the plan was today as he wanted a runner here. He sent me off to buy a horse and I got one for three grand to run in Leopardstown at Christmas. I’ve never had a horse as big as him, maybe a hunter!” Elliott strikes with Wendrock Wendrock took the scalp of classy Flat performer Galileo Dame to get off the mark for Gordon Elliott in the three-year-old maiden hurdle. Bought by Gigginstown House Stud for 82,000 guineas having finished third twice on the level for Lucinda Russell, he put the experience of his hurdling debut to good use. Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Dame had been sent off favourite for the Cheshire Oaks in May and went on to finish second in two Listed races. But her jumping left plenty to be desired and she just held off Noel Meade’s promising Money Dancer for second.

“That was grand. He doesn’t do anything flashy at home, but he has a good attitude and you’d like the way he went there,” said Elliott of the 3/1 winner. “I’d imagine he’ll come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival, but to be honest I’d say he’s more of a Fred Winter horse than a Grade One horse. He’ll need another run to qualify so he’ll probably end up coming back for that and that will tell us where to go.” He added: “We have one or two nice ones at home to run. We’re a bit short this year, but have a nice horse that came from France, he could probably end up coming here for the Grade One.”