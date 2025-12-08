Leopardstown or Tramore for Gerri Colombe comeback run

Gordon Elliott is pleased with Gerri Colombe's recent homework and is planning a comeback run at either Leopardstown or Tramore in the coming weeks.
The nine-year-old, runner-up in the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup before winning the Grade 1 Bowl at Aintree the following month, hasn't been sighted since a disappointing comeback run at Down Royal last November, but Elliott has reveled he's closing in on a public outing.
Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the red-hot trainer, who landed a Sunday four-timer at Cork, said: "He worked the other day in Naas and worked very, very well.
"Jack Kennedy rode him and he was delighted. He's entered in Leopardstown over three miles (Savills Chase) but when you miss a season and a bit like that, it's very hard to have them match-fit first time up.
"You could see him in Leopardstown but there will be an awful lot of improvement in him.
"Or if not we might see him in Tramore (on New Year's Day), but I was very happy with the way he worked the other day so it'd be great to get him back.
"Jack was absolutely buzzing when he got off him, he said he felt great."
