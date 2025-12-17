Leopardstown Christmas preview: Romeo Coolio and Salvator Mundi set to clash

Gordon Elliott's charge is two from two over fences and will be returning to two miles if taking up the engagement after running out a very impressive winner of the Drinmore at Fairyhouse last time.

Willie Mullins has three entries including Salvator Mundi, surprisingly beaten by stablemate Kappa Jy Pyke on his chasing debut at Thurles having been a Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree last term.

Kargese and Westport Cove are also in the frame for the champion trainer while Henry De Bromhead could run the exciting Cheltenham November meeting winner July Flower.

He's Gorgeous, Irish Panther, Shraheen and Break My Soul complete the potential field.