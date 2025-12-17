Leopardstown Christmas preview: Romeo Coolio and Salvator Mundi set to clash

Romeo Coolio features among ten acceptors for the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.
Gordon Elliott's charge is two from two over fences and will be returning to two miles if taking up the engagement after running out a very impressive winner of the Drinmore at Fairyhouse last time.
Willie Mullins has three entries including Salvator Mundi, surprisingly beaten by stablemate Kappa Jy Pyke on his chasing debut at Thurles having been a Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree last term.
Kargese and Westport Cove are also in the frame for the champion trainer while Henry De Bromhead could run the exciting Cheltenham November meeting winner July Flower.
He's Gorgeous, Irish Panther, Shraheen and Break My Soul complete the potential field.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.