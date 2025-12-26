Leopardstown Christmas Festival reports & replays | Romeo Coolio and Ballyfad win as El Cairos crashes out

A review of the action from the first day of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival as Romeo Coolio won the Grade 1 Novice Chase.

Exciting novice digs deep to pip Irish Panther It didn’t look likely for key parts of the race, but Romeo Coolio (8/15 fav) defied a drop in trip to overhaul Irish Panther (12/1) on the run-in to land the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Last season’s Supreme Novices’ third had won both of his chase starts over two and a half miles and looked a little tapped for toe at times during this 17-furlong Grade 1 contest that the stable won two years ago - the last time it was run - with Found A Fifty. Romeo Coolio’s success was win number three at the track for trainer Gordon Elliott (and a sixth on the day for the yard) but the young chaser looked as if he might be struggling to keep tabs on leader Irish Panther who had taken over the lead before three out and who had kicked away on the home turn. However, Jack Kennedy hadn’t panicked, and he drove his mount past eventual third July Flower (9/2) and onto the tail of the leader before the final fence. While Irish Panther landed steeply under Kieren Buckley, Romeo Coolio landed running and was able to eradiate the lead on the run-in, eventually prevailing by half a length.

Winning trainer Elliott told Racing TV: “I was happy enough, but he was a little slow in the air, as he was over two miles over hurdles. “I thought Kieren (Buckley, rider of Irish Panther) was brilliant on his lad; our plan was to roll with him, but Jack was stuck in a pocket and had nowhere to go. “He looks like he needs a trip - he will eventually do everything – but if it ended up easy ground on the first day then he could run in the Arkle. The owners are keen to have a runner there. “He’s a very, very good horse – he may end up as more of a Ryanair horse in the long-term.” Kennedy added: “I’m very pleased. He probably didn’t jump as sharply as I thought he would but I think that was just the tempo of the race coming back in trip. “That should sharpen him up an awful lot, though.”

Elliott off the mark straight away

Ballyfad impresses at Leopardstown

Ballyfad had earlier made all in the TRI Equestrian Maiden Hurdle to get Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival off to fine start for Elliott and Kennedy. Sent off at 7/4, the Gigginstown Stud-owned four-year-old was perfectly placed throughout and was able to kick clear of his 20 rivals before two out, eventually recording a near-10 length success. Leader D’allier (6/5 fav) was never far from his main market rival but had no answers when the pace quickened, a comment that also applied to Shoda (8/1) who was half a length further back in third. In behind, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Saveforarainyday caught the eye, just running out of steam late on having made a big forward move down the back straight, while Tim Toe also shaped with some promise on his second hurdling start for Henry De Bromhead.

Winning trainer Elliott told Racing TV: “He’s taken us about a bit with that performance - I thought he might not have enough pace given the way the ground had gone. “He jumped and travelled, did everything right for Jack [Kennedy] who gave him a great ride. He’s got a good attitude and he’s going the right way.” Sky Bet make Ballyfad a 20/1 chance for the Turners' Novices' Hurdle and a 25/1 shot for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Drama as El Cairos crashes through rails El Cairos was all set to continue Elliott’s winning streak, this time in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle, but he crashed out after the final hurdle leading to a thrilling finish between Murat and Doctor Du Mesnil which was edged by the Peter Lawlor-trained runner. Sent off at 11/2 under Cian Quirke, Murat made most of the running but had been headed by the smooth travelling El Cairos before the last. However, he showed great tenacity after the incident at the last and on the run-in to see off Doctor Du Mesnil (2/1) in a photo-finish. Kilgame (18/1), who was never far from the pace, finished third. Replays showed that El Cairos jinked both ways after jumping the final obstacle, and was unable to regain his footing under Jack Kennedy. Both horse and jockey appeared to escape from the incident unscathed which saw them demolish the running rail. Despite this, El Cairos was cut to a general 8/1 chance - which quickly shortened to 6/1 - for the Supreme with Elliott nominating that race as his long-term target. On the fall, Kennedy explained: “He pulled a shoe, so he might have stood on it. He got a little bit tight but I didn’t think there was any issue with the jump. For whatever reason he took a bad step, and tried his best to stand up. “It was fairly exciting what he was doing before that. He was going to be very impressive; it could have been pretty special. “I’ve been on him for all his work at home – he takes everything in his stride – but has loads of gears. He’s nice!”

Winning trainer Lawlor told Racing TV about the cheer which greeted the winner into the parade ring: “They appear out of nowhere on the big days! All families and locals, looking for tickets all week! “I'm very happy with that, we wanted to get two blows into him and fill him up twice – he [Cian Quirke, winning rider] gave him a super ride. “The winner fell, but we did well to get going again so we were better value for the win than the nose verdict. “He will improve again from that, his jumping was better again today and he’s learning. “We might have to come back for the Dublin Festival, he might be better stepping up in trip. We have a good horse on our hands.”

Narcisco Has - impressive for the Mullins team

Well-backed Narciso Has lands Grade 2 The Willie Mullins-trained Narciso Has (11/10 fav) ran out a ready winner of the Grade 2 Changing Times Brewery Juvenile Hurdle. Narciso Has and Kasper Hauser interchanged the lead in the early stages, but as the last-named dropped quickly away half a mile out, Narciso Has was chased by Ben Hur. With two to jump, Barbizon also made up some ground on the leader, but Narciso Has had already kicked for home and held a handy five length lead approaching the final flight. The mount of Danny Mullins jumped it well, and quickened clear of the field, winning impressively from the greys Adrienne and North Shore who shared a photograph for second. Adrienne (33/1) just shaded the verdict from North Shore (12/1).

Meade runner enters Champion Bumper picture Day one of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival ended on a high for Noel Meade after The Mourne Rambler landed the Race And Stay INH Flat Race. Favourite Meldam had been prominent in the ante-post market for the Champion Bumper but, having been fractious at the start, was well held after making some of the early running. Instead, the sprint for home was led by Minella Machine, Premier Division and Cityofblindinlites, however The Mourne Rambler was always staying on powerfully from further off the pace and he picked up best under a strong ride to win by three and a quarter lengths. Cityofblindinlites (6/1) held second, with Premier Division (9/2) third. Paddy Power introduced the winner into the Champion Bumper market at 20/1.