Legendary sprinter retiring at favourite track York on Friday

His record in a golden decade reads 20 wins,13 seconds and eight thirds and he has won connections close to half a million pounds in prize money.

The Copper Knight Winning-Most Horse Handicap over five furlongs will be the 128th and final race of his career, when he faces 17 rivals over the minimum trip on the Knavesmire.

This is going to be a tough goodbye. Tomorrow at @yorkracecourse will be Copper Knight's final start. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HmZ6jYqtw9

The 12-year-old Copper Knight was highly tried as a juvenile when trained by Hugo Palmer for whom he ran in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, before joining Tim Easterby’s yard at the start of his three-year-old career.

The first of his record-breaking seven wins at York came in May 2017 when he won a big Saturday sprint handicap under Rachel Richardson, and he has also won six times around the Roodee of Chester, the most recent win coming just last month.

He’s one of four horses Easterby has declared for Friday's race and is drawn in stall nine. Duran Fentiman, who has never won on him at York, takes the emotional ride in a race he is contesting for the fourth consecutive time.

Trainer Easterby said on X: “This is going to be a tough goodbye".

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