Legacy Link 10/1 for Fillies' Mile after winning at Haydock

Legacy Link looks another exciting prospect for the Juddmonte team following her win in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Haydock.

The daughter of Dubawi is one the best-bred fillies in training being out of a full-sister to Frankel and shaped with abundant promise when third on racecourse debut at Newmarket last month. She was four-and-a-quarter lengths behind the reopposing Lyrics Of Life that day but comprehensively reversed the form on Friday. Colin Keane jumped her out in front and the 4/5 favourite never saw another rival, travelling smoothly and coming home two-and-a-half lengths of her old adversary.