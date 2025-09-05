Legacy Link 10/1 for Fillies' Mile after winning at Haydock

Legacy Link looks another exciting prospect for the Juddmonte team following her win in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Haydock.
The daughter of Dubawi is one the best-bred fillies in training being out of a full-sister to Frankel and shaped with abundant promise when third on racecourse debut at Newmarket last month.
She was four-and-a-quarter lengths behind the reopposing Lyrics Of Life that day but comprehensively reversed the form on Friday.
Colin Keane jumped her out in front and the 4/5 favourite never saw another rival, travelling smoothly and coming home two-and-a-half lengths of her old adversary.
The winning rider was impressed, telling Racing TV: "John and Thady (Gosden) were pretty happy with her at home and felt she’d sharpened up. She was plenty raw and green the first day and took a massive step forward. She’s a lovely big filly so it’s nice to see it.
“We had the plum draw and we said we’d keep it straightforward albeit she was having a good look around in front but it was pretty plain sailing from a little way out. The pedigree speaks for itself, she’s very well bred and can hopefully keep progressing."
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Legacy Link to 10/1 for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket and Keane feels she could be a juvenile destined for races of that nature.
“She feels like a progressive filly, there’s plenty of improvement still to come from her. She’s still a bit raw and green and could end up there yet,” he added.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.