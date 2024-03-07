Leech favouring Grand Annual goal for Madara

The prospect of soft underfoot conditions at the Cheltenham Festival has Sophie Leech leaning towards a shot at the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup with her Dublin Racing Festival hero Madara.

The ever-improving five-year-old holds entries for both Wednesday’s two-mile event and the TrustATrader Plate over half a mile further the following day. However, with Madara’s wins at both Cheltenham itself in December and on his successful raiding mission to Ireland coming over an extended two miles, Leech is inclined to stick to what is known for the gelding’s hat-trick bid. Madara was partnered by former French champion jockey James Reveley when winning in the Irish capital and Leech is hopeful he will be aboard once again at Prestbury Park, with the progressive performer a best price of 10-1 to taste Grand Annual glory.