Richard Fahey column: Top trainer talks through Dante Festival team

By Richard Fahey
16:49 · WED May 12, 2021

Our columnist guides you through his team for the second day of York's Dante Festival including Pythagoras in the big race itself.

Thursday team

14:40 Hartswood

He’s a horse I’m looking forward to this season and I thought he ran respectably in the Thirsk Hunt Cup on his reappearance. He’s in good order and stall seven is fine. He’s won here before which is another plus. I hope he goes well.

15:10 Pythagoras

What a race this is. I’d honestly be delighted if he finished in the first six or seven given the strength in depth. He ran OK to a point on his return at Epsom and he’s fit and very well with that run under his belt. He’s a colt we like and while he’s in deep at York, we’ll learn more about him here.

15:40 Internationaldream

We had to decide between Chester and York for the colt and the owner was keen to come here. Acklam Express might take a bit of beating in this but our fellow is very tough and ran well on his return at Pontefract. It’s just whether he’s fully effective at five furlongs. I’d imagine six is going to be his trip, but he’s very well.

