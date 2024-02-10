Leading Randox Grand National fancy Monbeg Genius can continue racing

Leading Randox Grand National contender Monbeg Genius will not be affected by a restraint order placed on the assets of owners Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman, the British Horseracing Authority has confirmed.

Assets linked to the couple have been frozen, as a National Crime Agency investigation into PPE firm Medpro continues. According to the Financial Times, about £75million of assets, including a townhouse in Belgravia and an estate on the Isle of Man, have either been frozen or restrained following an application by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Monbeg Genius, officially owned by Barrowman Racing Limited, was third behind Corach Rambler and Fastorslow in the Ultima Handicap at last year’s Cheltenham Festival and was last seen finishing in the same position in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in early December. He has since missed potential outings in the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow and the Classic Chase at Warwick due to a setback.