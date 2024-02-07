Sporting Life
Grangeclare West and Paul Townend are up and over the last
Grangeclare West - out for season

Leading novice chaser Grangeclare West ruled out for season

By David Ord
20:40 · WED February 07, 2024

Leading novice chaser Grangeclare West has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud and trained by Willie Mullins, the eight-year-old won both starts over fences this campaign including the Grade One Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown in December.

He was due to return to that track on Sunday for the Ladbroke Novice Chase, won by stablemate Fact To File, but was ruled out on the morning of the race.

The trainer told sportinglife.com: “Unfortunately Grangeclare West was found cast in his box on Sunday and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season.”

He had been as low as 3/1 for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.

Get Stuck In: Dublin Racing Festival reflections and Super Saturday preview

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

