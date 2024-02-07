Leading novice chaser Grangeclare West ruled out for season

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud and trained by Willie Mullins, the eight-year-old won both starts over fences this campaign including the Grade One Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown in December.

He was due to return to that track on Sunday for the Ladbroke Novice Chase, won by stablemate Fact To File, but was ruled out on the morning of the race.

The trainer told sportinglife.com: “Unfortunately Grangeclare West was found cast in his box on Sunday and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season.”

He had been as low as 3/1 for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.