The daughter of Justify won both her juvenile starts last term but has been off the track since landing a Curragh Group in June.

She had been towards the head of the market for the first fillies’ Classic on May 7, but O’Brien feels she is doubtful to make the line-up.

He said: “Statuette has had a little bit of a hold up and I don’t think she’s going to make the Guineas.

"We will just go gentle and see what happens.”