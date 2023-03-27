Leading Qipco 1000 Guineas candidate Statuette is unlikely to feature at Newmarket, Aidan O'Brien has revealed.
The daughter of Justify won both her juvenile starts last term but has been off the track since landing a Curragh Group in June.
She had been towards the head of the market for the first fillies’ Classic on May 7, but O’Brien feels she is doubtful to make the line-up.
He said: “Statuette has had a little bit of a hold up and I don’t think she’s going to make the Guineas.
"We will just go gentle and see what happens.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org