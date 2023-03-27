Sporting Life
Statuette wins under Ryan Moore
Statuette wins under Ryan Moore

Leading fancy Statuette set to miss Guineas, reveals O’Brien

By Sporting Life
13:42 · MON March 27, 2023

Leading Qipco 1000 Guineas candidate Statuette is unlikely to feature at Newmarket, Aidan O'Brien has revealed.

The daughter of Justify won both her juvenile starts last term but has been off the track since landing a Curragh Group in June.

She had been towards the head of the market for the first fillies’ Classic on May 7, but O’Brien feels she is doubtful to make the line-up.

He said: “Statuette has had a little bit of a hold up and I don’t think she’s going to make the Guineas.

"We will just go gentle and see what happens.”

