Lead Artist edges out Dancing Gemini in Boylesports Lockinge Stakes | Report, free replay, reaction and analysis

Lead Artist was a neck in front of Dancing Gemini at the line, with Rosallion a further two-and-a-quarter lengths behind in third.

It looked as though Ryan Moore timed his challenge on Dancing Gemini to perfection, though, trading at 1/14 in-running on Betfair when he hit the front, but Lead Artist showed a great attitude to get back on top.

Murphy replaced Kieran Shoemark in the saddle and he gave Lead Artist a super ride, sitting close to the pace set by Fallen Angel and Persica, getting plenty of cover.

John & Thady Gosden's son of Dubawi was well backed overnight and went off 17/2 under Oisin Murphy having been available at around double those odds on Friday.

Winning jockey Oisin Murphy told ITV Racing: “He has an amazing temperament as he relaxed off a very steady pace but was then flat out 500m from home.

“The lads at home were confident as the market suggested and he was a joy to ride.

“I thought I could have been more aggressive as he stays nine furlongs and I would have been annoyed if I hadn’t won.

“This is my first Group 1 victory in Juddmonte colours and it’s a real privilege.

“I was beaten a nose in the race before and it’s great to win it.”

'Peach of a ride'

Winning joint-trainer John Gosden added: “He’s got a lot of talent and just got stuck in the mud at Sandown.

“He got a peach of a ride from Oisin and though he was headed he just battled so well as he stays nine furlongs.

“I thought we would be in the first three but it was such an elite Group 1 race.

“We will go for the Queen Anne next and we want the rain to stay away!

“When you look at the way he’s made – he's by Dubawi and very powerful – I don’t think he needs to be going a mile and a quarter for the Eclipse.

“The Queen Anne should suit him perfectly.”

Analysis

