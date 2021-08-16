Mark Enright gave a fist pump as he crossed the line on Hell Left Loose, as racing returned to the beach at Laytown.

Having missed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was also delayed until November so that a crowd could be allowed. While the Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can’t Be There This Year Handicap over six furlongs was worth just under €6,000 to the winner, it did mean that Enright has now ridden a winner at every track in Ireland. Trained by Denis Hogan, Hell Left Loose (10/1) was to the fore throughout and held off Teddy Boy by a neck.

“That’s a big one for me, because I’ve ridden a winner at every track in Ireland now,” he said. “I was absolutely disgusted the other morning, because I had no ride here. In fairness to Denis, I forced him into it now – but he gave me a spin. “I’m delighted. It’s only a small thing, but a big thing for me because it’s something I wanted to do – so it’s important. Not everyone has done it.”

Action from Laytown