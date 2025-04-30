Menu icon
Paul Townend celebrates another Grade One win on State Man

Layers can't split State Man and Constitution Hill in Punchestown Champion Hurdle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 30, 2025 · 2h ago

Paddy Power have nothing between State Man and Constitution Hill in their betting for Friday's Boodles Champion Hurdle.

The pair are set to meet against on day four of the Punchestown Festival having both fallen when last squaring off in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Constitution Hill, Nicky Henderson's pride and joy who is unbeaten over obstacles when completing the course, has since taken another crashing fall when favourite at Aintree earlier this month and looks to get back to winning ways.

Paddy Power have State Man and Constitution Hill their 5/4 joint-market leaders ahead of Jeremy Scott's mare Golden Ace, who came through to pick up the pieces after the drama unfolded at Prestbury Park.

Kargese (16/1), Break My Soul (66/1) and 100/1 outsider Bottler'Secret complete the final field.

Paddy Power's Paul Binfield said: "It's quite unbelievable that horses of the calibre of Constitution Hill and State Man have falls next to their name and it's extremely problematic to split them for that reason which is why they're joint favourites.

"Both horses will be bound to have their supporters with Constitution Hill brilliantly unbeaten before his two tumbles and State Man home and hosed before his last-flight mishap at Cheltenham, but let's not forget Golden Ace beat them both and Brighterdaysahead that day."

Elsewhere on the Friday card, The Yellow Clay and Final Demand - second and third respectively behind The New Lion in the Turners Novices' Hurdle when last seen - renew their rivalry in the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle.

