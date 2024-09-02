Lauren Keen-Hawkins moved out of intensive care unit

Keen-Hawkins is a key member of Kim Bailey’s team and was partnering the Andoversford handler’s Faerie Cutlass when they came down three flights from the finish in the concluding handicap hurdle.

The 22-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance following the fall and admitted to critical care, but has now been moved onto a ward.

Bailey reported on Thursday that his assistant Mat Nicholls had visited the rider in hospital.

Writing on his stable website blog, he said: “Mat went to Birmingham to visit Lauren Hawkins yesterday and was pleased to see how she looked.

“Lauren has been moved out of ICU and into a ward and although still not fully conscious, she does seem to recognise voices and mentioned the odd words.

“She is improving and although she has a long way to go, the signs are positive.”

Bailey added: “I must say again how wonderful the Injured Jockeys Fund and their team have been to Lauren’s family. Their support has been brilliant and hugely appreciated.”

Keen-Hawkins had previously ridden Faerie Cutlass to finish second at Worcester in July, while she enjoyed a winner at Cheltenham aboard Dandy Dan at the track’s hunter chase night in April 2022.