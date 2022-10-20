Laura Morgan insists it would be barely believable for her family-run yard if Clear The Runway could find the back of the net for former Nottingham Forest star Alan Rogers and secure her a first Cheltenham winner on day two of the Showcase meeting in Saturday's 888Sport Handicap Chase.

Having celebrated numerous winners at the 'home of jump racing' while working as travelling head girl to Jonjo O’Neill, the 36-year-old now hopes she can taste her own piece of glory at the track with the improving Jet Away gelding. Not only would the victory be a memorable one for both Morgan and owner Rogers, who also played for the likes of Leicester City and Tranmere Rovers, but for her wider family, which includes sister-in-law Lizzie Harris and her six year old niece Olivia Morgan. Clear The Runway will enter the race chasing a six-timer following a brace of wins at Southwell, plus victories at Market Rasen, Cartmel and last time out at Worcester, where he defeated Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup winner Global Citizen.

Morgan, who is based at Waltham On The Wolds in Leicestershire, said: “I’ve not had too many runners at Cheltenham as I don’t really like going there with horses that haven’t got a chance. “I had a few run at the Festival last season as a couple of owners wanted the day out and they pay the bills so you have got to be with them. Hasankey ran a blinder to finish sixth in the Grand Annual but it is great to go there with one that has a chance. “Clear The Runway has been an extremely consistent horse. Early on, I was getting it all wrong but he really has gone from strength-to-strength. His best performance was last time which came off the back of a break. He had the Grand Annual winner behind (Global Citizen). “Some people have crabbed the form but it was still a 0-150 and at the end of the day you still had a Grand Annual winner in behind and he absolutely bolted in. "He is only six and has been very consistent. Everybody loves him and he is definitely a favourite in the yard. My niece Olivia leads him round the yard and held him while he was clipped the other day and she adores him. “My sister-in-law Lizzie Harris does everything with him while my brother Tommy (Morgan) shoes him and when my mum is here she helps out as well. It is a massive family thing here and I don’t know what I would say if he won but for a small yard it would be unbelievable and it would mean so much to all the staff.”