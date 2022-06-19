Laura Joy reflects on last week's action from Royal Ascot from a pedigree perspective.
Much focus is on first crop sires when Royal Ascot week descends upon us. The supply of sharp, precocious sires to the breeding shed each year will always outweigh demand and there is distinct curiosity and nerves as to who will make the cut and establish themselves as a reliable source of two year old speed and class. This year, four sires made their mark with just one emerging on top with a winner on the board.
Havana Grey was well represented with seven runners across the week, a feat in itself. Two made the frame. Marylandsea was a 100,000gns breeze up purchase by Nick Bell for Middleham Park Racing. Out of a 5f winning juvenile by Bahamian Bounty, she is bred for speed and showed she has plenty of it with a 1 ¾ length second to Dramatised who won the Queen Mary in taking style. In the same colours, Eddie’s Boy was just two lengths behind Little Big Bear when finishing third in the Windsor Castle Stakes. Currently leading the first crop sire table, Havana Grey may have just missed at Ascot, but he showed his progeny might yet have the class required to make the grade.
From just 46 foals in his first crop, James Garfield was already first to the line in siring a stakes winner in the class of 2022. Maria Branwell arrived at the Queen Mary unbeaten in two starts including the Listed National Stakes at Sandown. She showed that was no fluke and held her form when third to Dramatised (Showcasing). One of three winners for James Garfield to date, it’s a promising beginning.
Sioux Nation began 2022 as short priced favourite for leading first crop sire honours. With six runners going to post, hopes were high that Sioux Nation could add a stakes winner to his ten winners from 163 two year olds to date. At face value, it may come as a disappointment that just Lakota Sioux made the frame in the Listed Chesham Stakes, but the closing stages of the Group 2 Norfolk tells a different story. Fourth placed Brave Nation was just getting rolling when controversial winner The Ridler drastically stopped him in his tracks, careering across the track. James Doyle was lucky to keep the partnership intact, and there’s little doubt trainer Michael Bell has redemption and another big day in mind for Brave Nation.
Whilst there was promise in abundance for many sires, only one managed to get off the mark from just three runners for the week. Shadwell Stud’s Tasleet was represented by Archie Watson’s Bradsell, a £47,000 breeze up purchase in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes. From only 69 registered first crop juveniles, Tasleet had made an encouraging start to his career with five winners from sixteen runners going into the week. Bradsell was bumped leaving the stalls, caught out wide but showed class, professionalism and speed when coasting home in front under Hollie Doyle. A very smart prospect bred from a mere £6,000 stud fee, it’s the dream start every first crop sire needs.
From twelve runners, former Champion sire Galileo showed us exactly why we will miss him so much with three winners, each one demonstrating the tenacity and class we’ve come so accustomed to enjoying from his progeny. Magical Lagoon was first for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley, out battling his half-brother Sea The Stars’ daughter Sea Silk Road with History (Galileo) back in third. Magical Lagoon is a half-sister to Group 1 King George winner Novellist and showed she was worth every one of the 305,000gns it took to secure her at Tattersalls Book 1.
In similar style, Kyprios took the feature race of the week when seeing off two sons of Sea The Stars, including triple Gold Cup winner Stradavarius. Post race comments from winning jockey Ryan Moore were indicative of a lack of pace and dash to the line where he credited Kyprios’ inherited resolution and talent in sticking his neck out to prevail by half a length.
Later in the week, full brother Falcon Eight came less than two lengths within a rare double for dam Polished Gem when fourth in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. Already responsible for Group 1 winners Free Eagle, Search For A Song and Group 2 winners Custom Cut and Sapphire, sending Polished Gem to Galileo was a copybook case of breeding the best to the best. In Kyprios, together they fulfilled the prophecy in producing the best.
Changing of the guard is a common theme of the season, with sons of Galileo making their presence felt as well young sires such as New Bay and No Nay Never staking their claims for future honours. But it was through Derby fifth and another Galileo, Changingoftheguard who illustrated his late sire’s prowess once again. Conquering his own son Churchill’s Grand Alliance by a short head, it was once again sheer grit and determination that got Changingoftheguard over the line in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes.
There are just two unraced crops of Galileos left to enjoy and it’s strongly advised to appreciate them while we can. It could be a very long time, if ever, until we see another sire pass on a burning desire to win to his progeny with such consistency.
Yet to take Champion Sire honours, Great Britain’s most expensive stallion Dubawi put his best foot forward in showcasing his diversity this week.
From a 1-2 in the Platinum Jubilee to Queen’s Vase winner Eldar Eldarov with St James’s Palace Stakes winner Coroebus starting the week in style, pigeonhole Dubawi at your peril. Things did not pan out to suit 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus in the day one highlight, a lack of pace and dash to the line requiring a sharp turn of foot and will to win in order to secure victory. He showed what the best need to show to be remembered as such, finding a way to win no matter what the circumstances. In equally dramatic fashion, Eldar Eldarov needed his sire’s inherited speed and stamina to take the 1m 6f Queen’s Vase by just a whisker from Zechariah.
Following Nature Strip’s demolition in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, all eyes were on the Australians in Saturday’s Group 1 Platinum Jubiliee. However, it was the home team who provided a thrilling finish.
Lively ground proved no barrier for 2021 Champion Sprint Stakes winner Creative Force and it was only stablemate and old rival Naval Crown who spoiled his chance of second Royal Ascot career victory. Both sons of Dubawi demonstrated their sire’s diversity once again.
A reverse order 1-2 in last season’s Group 3 Jersey Stakes over 7f, both have shown how progressive and speedy Dubawi’s progeny can be. Winner Naval Crown was fourth in last year’s 2000 Guineas, but vindicated trainer Charlie Appleb
y’s decision to drop back to sprinting trips, a trick that has proven successful on multiple occasions for team Godolphin of late. The progressive nature of Dubawi’s progeny over a multitude of trips was undisputedly displayed in fine fashion once again this week.