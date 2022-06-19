First crop sires – how did they fare?

Much focus is on first crop sires when Royal Ascot week descends upon us. The supply of sharp, precocious sires to the breeding shed each year will always outweigh demand and there is distinct curiosity and nerves as to who will make the cut and establish themselves as a reliable source of two year old speed and class. This year, four sires made their mark with just one emerging on top with a winner on the board.

Havana Grey was well represented with seven runners across the week, a feat in itself. Two made the frame. Marylandsea was a 100,000gns breeze up purchase by Nick Bell for Middleham Park Racing. Out of a 5f winning juvenile by Bahamian Bounty, she is bred for speed and showed she has plenty of it with a 1 ¾ length second to Dramatised who won the Queen Mary in taking style. In the same colours, Eddie’s Boy was just two lengths behind Little Big Bear when finishing third in the Windsor Castle Stakes. Currently leading the first crop sire table, Havana Grey may have just missed at Ascot, but he showed his progeny might yet have the class required to make the grade.

From just 46 foals in his first crop, James Garfield was already first to the line in siring a stakes winner in the class of 2022. Maria Branwell arrived at the Queen Mary unbeaten in two starts including the Listed National Stakes at Sandown. She showed that was no fluke and held her form when third to Dramatised (Showcasing). One of three winners for James Garfield to date, it’s a promising beginning.

Sioux Nation began 2022 as short priced favourite for leading first crop sire honours. With six runners going to post, hopes were high that Sioux Nation could add a stakes winner to his ten winners from 163 two year olds to date. At face value, it may come as a disappointment that just Lakota Sioux made the frame in the Listed Chesham Stakes, but the closing stages of the Group 2 Norfolk tells a different story. Fourth placed Brave Nation was just getting rolling when controversial winner The Ridler drastically stopped him in his tracks, careering across the track. James Doyle was lucky to keep the partnership intact, and there’s little doubt trainer Michael Bell has redemption and another big day in mind for Brave Nation.

Whilst there was promise in abundance for many sires, only one managed to get off the mark from just three runners for the week. Shadwell Stud’s Tasleet was represented by Archie Watson’s Bradsell, a £47,000 breeze up purchase in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes. From only 69 registered first crop juveniles, Tasleet had made an encouraging start to his career with five winners from sixteen runners going into the week. Bradsell was bumped leaving the stalls, caught out wide but showed class, professionalism and speed when coasting home in front under Hollie Doyle. A very smart prospect bred from a mere £6,000 stud fee, it’s the dream start every first crop sire needs.