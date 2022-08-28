The 31 year old, who is the Partnerships Account Manager for The Jockey Club at Newmarket Racecourses, was given a warm reception by friends and colleagues that gathered around the July Course winner’s enclosure after steering the 11-4 chance to glory in the 352nd renewal of the race which was inaugurated by King Charles II in 1666.

Despite only sitting aboard the Christian Williams-trained gelding for the first time last weekend, the pair hit it off straight away when getting up late on to score by less than half a length and consign Stripe Of Honour (partnered by farrier Jon Day) to the runner-up spot for the second year running.

With little to separate the first two Gibson-Brabazon revealed it was only after she checked the result with security guards on the track that she realised she had won the historic race, which was run in memory of 1959 winner and former trainer Julie Cecil who passed away in April aged 80.

Gibson-Brabazon said: “I didn’t realise I won going past the post as everything was blocked out. I knew it was a photo finish or something of sorts.

“I pulled him up and turned him around and they called the winner and I still couldn’t hear the outcome.

“I came back down to the track and there were security guards there and I said was it number five that was called out. They were giving the thumbs up then I started celebrating. It was just unbelievable.

“I’ve been at The Jockey Club since October and I have had huge support for this. It has been fabulous working here and I’ve met so many good people and this is a great way to finish off the summer season.

“I’m so grateful for everyone that helped me as I really pushed myself to do this as well. Working here racing at weekends then finding time to get this done has been tough but this is fabulous.”