The Ashley Head-owned eight-year-old made a winning return to action on Saturday when staying on best of them all to capture the Grade Two Ladbrokes 1965 Chase.

While that race has been used as a stepping stone en route to the Grade One Ladbrokes King George VI Chase for previous winners, it appears that a trip to Aintree on December 5th for the three-and-a-quarter-mile Premier Handicap is a more likely target.

And should that go well, then a return to the famous fences could beckon for the Walk In The Park gelding for a tilt at the Randox Grand National itself in April.

Moore, who trains Blow Your Wad in partnership with his brother Josh, said: “He is in the Becher Chase, and it is a possibility as he stays very well, and jumps very well. I think he will quite like those fences as it will be something new for him. He is very genuine when you get him rolling, but he can, mid-race, just get a little bit quirky.

“When he has got something, like those green things to keep looking at, it would help him a bit. He didn’t look like he was going to win on Saturday, but that is him. As long as you hang on to the coat tails, you know there is going to be a finishing kick there. The Grand National could be a possibility, but we have got to get there first.”