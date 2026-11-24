Jamie Moore has raised the prospect of Blow Your Wad tackling the Grand National fences on his next start in the William Hill Half A Mill Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree.
The Ashley Head-owned eight-year-old made a winning return to action on Saturday when staying on best of them all to capture the Grade Two Ladbrokes 1965 Chase.
While that race has been used as a stepping stone en route to the Grade One Ladbrokes King George VI Chase for previous winners, it appears that a trip to Aintree on December 5th for the three-and-a-quarter-mile Premier Handicap is a more likely target.
And should that go well, then a return to the famous fences could beckon for the Walk In The Park gelding for a tilt at the Randox Grand National itself in April.
Moore, who trains Blow Your Wad in partnership with his brother Josh, said: “He is in the Becher Chase, and it is a possibility as he stays very well, and jumps very well. I think he will quite like those fences as it will be something new for him. He is very genuine when you get him rolling, but he can, mid-race, just get a little bit quirky.
“When he has got something, like those green things to keep looking at, it would help him a bit. He didn’t look like he was going to win on Saturday, but that is him. As long as you hang on to the coat tails, you know there is going to be a finishing kick there. The Grand National could be a possibility, but we have got to get there first.”
A drop down in class looks likely to beckon for Salver, who finished fourth in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday.
And on the back of that run, Moore has hinted that the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on December 28th could be next on the agenda for the Motivator gelding.
Moore added: “The ground probably wasn’t slow enough for Salver, but he probably wasn’t good enough either. You have to run these horses at some point, otherwise all you do is keep putting it off. He could possibly go to the Welsh Grand National, but there are plenty of options for him.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.