Latest racing weather and inspection news

The East Yorkshire track is currently described as 'Heavy' and 'raceable' but, with more rain expected throughout Monday, a precautionary check has been announced.

Beverley stated on X: "We will re-assess prospects at 3pm for racing on Wednesday. 1mm rainfall overnight, changeable forecast with showers through to racing."

Meanwhile, Monday's meeting at Redcar was abandoned on the morning of racing due to waterlogging.

Course officials at Redcar reported standing water and unstable ground due to heavy downpours in a short space of time.