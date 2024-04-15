Latest racing weather and inspection news

Beverley are set to hold a precautionary inspection on Monday afternoon ahead of Wednesday's scheduled meeting.
The East Yorkshire track is currently described as 'Heavy' and 'raceable' but, with more rain expected throughout Monday, a precautionary check has been announced.
Beverley stated on X: "We will re-assess prospects at 3pm for racing on Wednesday. 1mm rainfall overnight, changeable forecast with showers through to racing."
Meanwhile, Monday's meeting at Redcar was abandoned on the morning of racing due to waterlogging.
Course officials at Redcar reported standing water and unstable ground due to heavy downpours in a short space of time.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.