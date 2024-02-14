Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries

Latest racing weather and inspection news: Waterlogging claims Ffos Las card

By Sporting Life
09:22 · WED February 14, 2024

Friday’s meeting at Ffos Las has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

Officials inspected the course on Wednesday morning and after heavy rain, the venue is not fit for action.

The track tweeted: “Due to 70 millimetres of rain in the last seven days and with further rain forecast, racing on Friday 16th February has been abandoned.”

Thursday’s fixtures at Newcastle and Leicester are also subject to inspections.

Newcastle will check conditions at 8am on raceday, with the course reported to be heavy with further rain expected, while Leicester inspect at 4.15pm on Wednesday with areas of waterlogging reported.

Wednesday’s meeting at Fontwell did get the go-ahead following an 8am inspection.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING