Latest racing weather and inspection news: Waterlogging claims Ffos Las card

Officials inspected the course on Wednesday morning and after heavy rain, the venue is not fit for action.

The track tweeted: “Due to 70 millimetres of rain in the last seven days and with further rain forecast, racing on Friday 16th February has been abandoned.”

Thursday’s fixtures at Newcastle and Leicester are also subject to inspections.

Newcastle will check conditions at 8am on raceday, with the course reported to be heavy with further rain expected, while Leicester inspect at 4.15pm on Wednesday with areas of waterlogging reported.

Wednesday’s meeting at Fontwell did get the go-ahead following an 8am inspection.