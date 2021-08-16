The champion trainer reflects on last weekend's high-profile winners including Energumene and Allaho, before guiding us through his upcoming Fairyhouse runners.

We had six winners last weekend so I hope we can keep that momentum going for the rest of the season. With the rain finally coming and the ground easing up we’re looking to get the rest of the team out and rolling over Christmas. We took a chance running Concertista in a graded race on her chase debut at Cork but she had the ability and jumped very slickly at home. We felt the fences there would suit her so we took the chance and it paid off. Sean O’Keeffe gave her a great ride and it was lovely to see her record a first win over fences (see replay in full below).

Dysart Dynamo was very impressive down there too. He seemed to like the ground and loved galloping and jumping. We were very pleased with him and he’s one to look forward to. Kilcruit was very short at 1/14 but the horse that beat him, Largy Debut, might be a very good one. There was a lot thought of him as a point-to-point horse before he missed some time. It was disappointing we were beaten but time might tell it was by a good one. Sean also got a great tune out of Energumene in the Hilly Way and he jumped well and liked the ground. He’s bound to improve for that and will be back out over Christmas. We had a big team out in the John Durkan and they all ran very well, we were very pleased with them. Allaho did it the hard way from the front and took on anything that came at him. Janidil stayed on great to be second, Melon ran very well in third and Tornado Flyer finished off strongly in fifth.

Allaho jumps to victory under Patrick Mullins

Asterion Forlonge was running a cracker when he put in one of his usual mistakes and unfortunately came down but there’s a big race in him some day when the stars align. We might head to the King George with him. Patrick rode Ferny Hollow in the beginners chase and said he was very lazy over the first four fences but when he had to go racing over the final few he was professional, changed into gear and really raced. Even though he got a big bump he shrugged it off, pulled himself together and jumped the last to win easily. Whatdeawant came from an impossible position to win at Navan and looks ready made for the Ballymore at Cheltenham, which his owners sponsor. We’ll plot a route there with him.

Fairyhouse, Saturday 11:30 Blue Lord

It’s great to have Paul Townend back and he rides this horse. I don’t know why he picked two beginners chases to come back in – it wouldn’t be everyone’s idea of fun but he has nice horses to ride. Blue Lord brings some good form here. He was going to be second in the Sky Bet Supreme when he slipped up at the last and that type of run in this race could be very good form. 11:30 El Barra

He’s a nice chasing type and finished with a nice win at Punchestown. This could be a tough assignment for him but if he jumps well it shouldn’t be too long before he’s winning. 12:00 Fighter Allen

He hasn’t lived up to his name but he went to Punchestown schooling the other day and I was impressed with how he took to fences and how he handled himself. He might be a horse who just needed time to acclimatise from France because what I saw last week would make you want to follow him for the season.

12:00 Stattler

Paul rides him and he’s shown plenty of ability. We probably have him marked down for staying chases but are starting out over two miles five and he jumps well. The ground shouldn’t be a problem. 14:12 Hi Ho Phoenix