Latest news on racing inspections and abandonments

Saturday’s feature card at Sandown could switch to become an all-chase fixture.
That will be triggered if the hurdles course fails an inspection that has been called for 8am on Thursday
If the hurdle races are abandoned, the fixture will revert to a six-race card and feature two additional chases, a novice limited handicap (0-125) over 1m 7f 99y and a 0-135 novice limited handicap over 2m 7f 103y.
Entries for those races close at noon on Tuesday.
If the meeting is able to proceed as originally scheduled with both chase and hurdle races, the two additional chases will be abandoned
The ground at Sandown is currently described as saturated in places, particularly on the hurdles track.
The going there is Heavy, Soft in places and Soft, Heavy in places on the chase course.
Further heavy rain is forecast Monday night and through Tuesday and more potentially towards the end of the week too.
Meanwhile Wednesdays meeting at Exeter has already been abandoned with the surface there waterlogged while Leicester will inspect at 8am on Tuesday for their own Wednesday fixture.
