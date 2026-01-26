Latest news on racing inspections and abandonments

That will be triggered if the hurdles course fails an inspection that has been called for 8am on Thursday

If the hurdle races are abandoned, the fixture will revert to a six-race card and feature two additional chases, a novice limited handicap (0-125) over 1m 7f 99y and a 0-135 novice limited handicap over 2m 7f 103y.

Entries for those races close at noon on Tuesday.

If the meeting is able to proceed as originally scheduled with both chase and hurdle races, the two additional chases will be abandoned