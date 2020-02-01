Latest Exhibition lands Dublin Racing Festival opener

Paul Nolan's horse showed plenty of guts to score in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors €50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff Novice Hurdle under Bryan Cooper.

He beat Andy Dufresne over 2m4f last time out but he appreciated the step up in trip to 2m6f with the emphasis on stamina in windy conditions.

Longhouse Poet looked the main threat jumping the last but his effort petered out towards the end with Cobbler's Way, who was prominent throughout, getting back up for second.

Fury Road was sent off the 9-4 favourite but was outpaced down the back before running on agains for fourth in the closing stages.

Nolan was winning his first Grade One since Defy Logic took the Irish Arkle in 2013.

Sky Bet cut the winner to 5-1 from 10s for the Albert Bartlett, over three miles, at the Cheltenham Festival.

Cooper said: "We went a good gallop from halfway and he stayed well. I was a bit worried turning in, but he kept on really well after the last.

"The further he goes, the better he is. He'll definitely go three miles and that will be more of a help to him at Cheltenham. He jumped very well and everything went to plan.

"He probably wouldn't mind a bit more ease in the ground, but he handled it well. It's genuine yielding ground.

"Hurdles have really brought him alive and I'd say fences will suit him even better.

"It's great to ride this winner for Paul as he's stuck by me when things have been very quiet over the past few years."