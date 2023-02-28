Defending champion Delta Work heads 20 entries for the Glenfarclas Chase over the cross country course at the Cheltenham Festival.
The 10-year-old gave Gordon Elliott his fourth win in the race 12 months ago when playing the role of pantomime villain and spoiling the retirement party of five-time Festival winner Tiger Roll.
He went on to finish second in the Grand National and connections are treading the same path once again with the son of Network, who is the general even-money favourite for his return to Prestbury Park.
“Two weeks is a long time in racing, but hopefully he gets there in piece,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for owners Gigginstown House Stud.
“The plan is to go there then Aintree. He’s all grand this year and if the next two weeks go well, then all systems are go.
“Last year was brilliant and just goes to show racing is fair and above board. We would have all loved Tiger to have won, but Delta had to work too.
“He’s a brilliant horse and he seems to enjoy this test, especially the Cheltenham cross country, and it’s fantastic to have those races available to put a smile on these older horses’ faces.”
Delta Work is joined in the list of potential starters by stablemate and last year’s Gold Cup fourth Galvin, while Snow Leopardess and Trials Day one-two Back On The Lash and Deise Aba are other names of note.
However, there will be no French challenge this year with the connections of Hip Hop Conti and Galcoflaur both electing to stay at home.
Willie Mullins boasts 14 of the 44 entries for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, although there is no place for his recent Punchestown scorer Ballyburn – who was as short as 7-1 in places for the closing race on day two of the Festival.
The Closutton battalion is led by ante-post favourite It’s For Me, while the hand of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede is bolstered by stablemate and Leopardstown scorer Fun Fun Fun, with the mare also high up in the betting.
The JP McManus-owned Fact To File went close when second in a bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival and is another possible for the Mullins teamsheet, although the fly in the ointment could well be the unbeaten A Dream To Share, who quickened the best part of three lengths clear of Fact To File to claim Grade Two honours at Leopardstown.
The John Kiely-trained five-year-old was quickly snapped up by McManus in the aftermath of that contest and his racing manager Frank Berry is hopeful the green and gold will have strong representation at Cheltenham.
He said: “They are both in good form at the minute and their trainers are very happy with them. The intention is they will both run.
“Time will tell how the Leopardstown race works out, but it looked a competitive race on the day and both horses performed well with the winner quickening up nicely. Hopefully if they both get a clear run, they will both turn up there (Cheltenham).”
Billaway made it third time lucky in the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase when edging out Winged Leader 12 months ago and both feature amongst the 35 entries for the amateur jockeys’ contest.
4:10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y
Festival Wednesday – Wednesday 15th March
- Back On The Lash 9 11 7 Maughan, Redknapp, Ryan, Salters Martin Keighley
- Coup de Pinceau (FR) 11 11 7 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
- Deise Aba (IRE) 10 11 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs
- Delta Work (FR) 10 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Diesel d'Allier (FR) 10 11 7 The French Link Richard Bandey
- Easysland (FR) 9 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill
- Foxy Jacks (IRE) 9 11 7 Mr D. F. Desmond M. F. Morris Ireland
- Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 11 7 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
- Franco de Port (FR) 8 11 7 Bruton Street V W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Galvin (IRE) 9 11 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Hardline (IRE) 11 11 7 Gordon Elliott Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Hurricane Darwin (IRE) 13 11 7 Mr Douglas Taylor C. W. J. Farrell Ireland
- John Adams (IRE) 9 11 7 Mr Jonny Adams Peter Maher Ireland
- Lieutenant Rocco (IRE) 8 11 7 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
- Mortal (IRE) 11 11 7 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Plan of Attack (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead Ireland
- Singing Banjo (IRE) 13 11 7 Mr J. P. Walsh Barry John Walsh Ireland
- Vital Island (IRE) 11 11 7 Mr R. P. O'Keeffe R. P. O'Keeffe Ireland
- Gin On Lime (FR) 7 11 0 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
- Snow Leopardess 11 11 0 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
20 entries, 12 Irish-trained
5:30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y
Festival Wednesday – Wednesday 15th March
- A Dream To Share (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr John P. McManus John E. Kiely Ireland
- Any Road (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr E. J. O'Grady E. J. O'Grady Ireland
- Beachcomber (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs E. J. Wills Jonjo O'Neill
- Better Days Ahead (IRE) 5 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Bullets Hill (IRE) 5 11 7 1st Choice Racing Club Ella Pickard
- Captain Cody (IRE) 5 11 7 V Caldwell/A Shamoon/Mrs A Shamoon Ibgi W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Captain Teague (IRE) 5 11 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
- Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Chosen Witness (IRE) 6 11 7 Monabeg Investments Limited W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Dancing City (FR) 6 11 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Diesel Line (IRE) 5 11 7 Langley's Jeremy Scott
- Encanto Bruno (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland
- Fact To File (FR) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Fascile Mode (IRE) 5 11 7 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland
- Favour And Fortune (IRE) 5 11 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King
- Fingle Bridge (IRE) 5 11 7 McNeill Family & Stone Family Olly Murphy
- Invictus World (FR) 5 11 7 Mr P. J. McBurney Gerald Stephen Quinn Ireland
- It's For Me (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Jack Hyde (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr J. Reddington Thomas Gallagher
- Kamsinas (FR) 6 11 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Kamsinas Fergal O'Brien
- Kinbara (IRE) 5 11 7 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland
- King of Kingsfield (IRE) 5 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Largy Hill (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Lecky Watson (IRE) 5 11 7 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Loughglynn (IRE) 5 11 7 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Lump Sum (FR) 5 11 7 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
- No Time To Wait (IRE) 5 11 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Out of Focus (IRE) 5 11 7 Chris Trigg & RER Williams Evan Williams
- Pour Les Filles 5 11 7 K Haughey/Laura Haughey/Kieran T Byrne Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Quantum Storm (IRE) 6 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Special Cadeau 5 11 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Western Diego (IRE) 6 11 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Westport Cove (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Cathal Hughes W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Yonconor (FR) 6 11 7 Mr Michael Phillips & Partner Brian Barr
- Fancy Girl (IRE) 5 11 0 Creighton Family W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Fun Fun Fun (IRE) 5 11 0 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Queens Gamble (IRE) 5 11 0 Mr A Frost and Mr E Galvin Oliver Sherwood
- D Art D Art (FR) 4 10 11 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland
- Esprit du Potier (FR) 4 10 11 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell
- Fiercely Proud (IRE) 4 10 11 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling
- Samui 4 10 11 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Shinji (IRE) 4 10 11 Mrs Louise Jones Martin Keighley
Light Sentence (IRE) 4 0 0 The Waterberry Partnership Oliver Signy Not Qualified
Walks Like The Man (IRE) 5 0 0 M. F. Harris Milton Harris Not Qualified
44 entries, 27 Irish-trained
4:10pm St. James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y
Gold Cup Day - Friday 17th March
- Billaway (IRE) 11 12 0 The Turner Family W. P. Mullins Ireland
- Black Op (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr Charles R. Clark Mrs Emma Clark
- Bob And Co (FR) 12 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Harry Derham
- Brain Power (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr W. Ewing W. Ewing Ireland
- Cat Tiger (FR) 9 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls
- Cheltenam de Vaige (FR) 11 12 0 Matt & Sally Burford Miss Hannah Lewis
- Chris's Dream (IRE) 11 12 0 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
- Dandy Dan (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr P. J. Andrews J. Bourne
- Diable de Sivola (FR) 10 12 0 Mr Will Ramsay Will Ramsay
- Dorking Cock (IRE) 9 12 0 S. R. B. Crawford S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
- Dubai Quest (IRE) 10 12 0 The Oak Partnership T. Ellis
- Famous Clermont (FR) 8 12 0 Biddiscombe, Rousell, Collins & Rogers C. R. Barber
- Ferns Lock 6 12 0 R. Nicholas D. M. Christie Ireland
- From The Heart (IRE) 9 12 0 Mrs Sarah Spottiswoode Mrs L. Jones
- Go Go Geronimo 8 12 0 Mr John Chatfeild-Roberts Kelly Morgan
- I K Brunel 9 12 0 Mr M. W. Redman Alan Hill
- Its On The Line (IRE) 6 12 0 Emmet Mullins Emmet Mullins Ireland
- Law of Gold (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr David Kemp David Kemp
- Le Malin (FR) 9 12 0 Mr Sean McParlan Sean McParlan Ireland
- Mighty Stowaway (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr N. Sutton Alan Hill
- Moratorium (IRE) 10 12 0 Mrs L. Osborne M. Osborne
- Myth Buster (IRE) 10 12 0 The Buzz Syndicate Mrs Sara V. Bradstock
- Not That Fuisse (FR) 10 12 0 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
- Oscar Wilde (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr S. Coltherd Stuart Coltherd
- Premier Magic (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr Julian Sherriff Bradley Gibbs
- Rewritetherules (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr David O'Brien David O'Brien
- Rocky's Howya (IRE) 7 12 0 Mrs Margaret C. Kiely Declan Queally Ireland
- Secret Investor 11 12 0 Mr C. J. Hitchings Paul Nicholls
- Shantou Flyer (IRE) 13 12 0 Mr Paul Nicholls S. Loxton
- The Storyteller (IRE) 12 12 0 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Vaucelet (FR) 8 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O'Kane D. M. Christie Ireland
- Winged Leader (IRE) 9 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O'Kane D. M. Christie Ireland
- Woodbrook Boy (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr James W Doyle Mary E Doyle Ireland
- Wotzizname (IRE) 13 12 0 Miss L. B. Gould Mrs D. Ward
- Singapore Saga 8 11 7 Mr J. Heard J. Heard
35 entries, 12 Irish-trained
