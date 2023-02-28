Defending champion Delta Work heads 20 entries for the Glenfarclas Chase over the cross country course at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 10-year-old gave Gordon Elliott his fourth win in the race 12 months ago when playing the role of pantomime villain and spoiling the retirement party of five-time Festival winner Tiger Roll. He went on to finish second in the Grand National and connections are treading the same path once again with the son of Network, who is the general even-money favourite for his return to Prestbury Park. “Two weeks is a long time in racing, but hopefully he gets there in piece,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for owners Gigginstown House Stud. “The plan is to go there then Aintree. He’s all grand this year and if the next two weeks go well, then all systems are go. “Last year was brilliant and just goes to show racing is fair and above board. We would have all loved Tiger to have won, but Delta had to work too. “He’s a brilliant horse and he seems to enjoy this test, especially the Cheltenham cross country, and it’s fantastic to have those races available to put a smile on these older horses’ faces.”

Delta Work is joined in the list of potential starters by stablemate and last year’s Gold Cup fourth Galvin, while Snow Leopardess and Trials Day one-two Back On The Lash and Deise Aba are other names of note. However, there will be no French challenge this year with the connections of Hip Hop Conti and Galcoflaur both electing to stay at home. Willie Mullins boasts 14 of the 44 entries for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, although there is no place for his recent Punchestown scorer Ballyburn – who was as short as 7-1 in places for the closing race on day two of the Festival. The Closutton battalion is led by ante-post favourite It’s For Me, while the hand of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede is bolstered by stablemate and Leopardstown scorer Fun Fun Fun, with the mare also high up in the betting. The JP McManus-owned Fact To File went close when second in a bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival and is another possible for the Mullins teamsheet, although the fly in the ointment could well be the unbeaten A Dream To Share, who quickened the best part of three lengths clear of Fact To File to claim Grade Two honours at Leopardstown. The John Kiely-trained five-year-old was quickly snapped up by McManus in the aftermath of that contest and his racing manager Frank Berry is hopeful the green and gold will have strong representation at Cheltenham. He said: “They are both in good form at the minute and their trainers are very happy with them. The intention is they will both run. “Time will tell how the Leopardstown race works out, but it looked a competitive race on the day and both horses performed well with the winner quickening up nicely. Hopefully if they both get a clear run, they will both turn up there (Cheltenham).” Billaway made it third time lucky in the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase when edging out Winged Leader 12 months ago and both feature amongst the 35 entries for the amateur jockeys’ contest.

4:10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y Festival Wednesday – Wednesday 15th March Back On The Lash 9 11 7 Maughan, Redknapp, Ryan, Salters Martin Keighley

Coup de Pinceau (FR) 11 11 7 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie

Deise Aba (IRE) 10 11 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs

Delta Work (FR) 10 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Diesel d'Allier (FR) 10 11 7 The French Link Richard Bandey

Easysland (FR) 9 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill

Foxy Jacks (IRE) 9 11 7 Mr D. F. Desmond M. F. Morris Ireland

Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 11 7 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen

Franco de Port (FR) 8 11 7 Bruton Street V W. P. Mullins Ireland

Galvin (IRE) 9 11 7 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland

Hardline (IRE) 11 11 7 Gordon Elliott Gordon Elliott Ireland

Hurricane Darwin (IRE) 13 11 7 Mr Douglas Taylor C. W. J. Farrell Ireland

John Adams (IRE) 9 11 7 Mr Jonny Adams Peter Maher Ireland

Lieutenant Rocco (IRE) 8 11 7 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie

Mortal (IRE) 11 11 7 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott Ireland

Plan of Attack (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Singing Banjo (IRE) 13 11 7 Mr J. P. Walsh Barry John Walsh Ireland

Vital Island (IRE) 11 11 7 Mr R. P. O'Keeffe R. P. O'Keeffe Ireland

Gin On Lime (FR) 7 11 0 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Snow Leopardess 11 11 0 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon 20 entries, 12 Irish-trained

5:30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y Festival Wednesday – Wednesday 15th March A Dream To Share (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr John P. McManus John E. Kiely Ireland

Any Road (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr E. J. O'Grady E. J. O'Grady Ireland

Beachcomber (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs E. J. Wills Jonjo O'Neill

Better Days Ahead (IRE) 5 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Bullets Hill (IRE) 5 11 7 1st Choice Racing Club Ella Pickard

Captain Cody (IRE) 5 11 7 V Caldwell/A Shamoon/Mrs A Shamoon Ibgi W. P. Mullins Ireland

Captain Teague (IRE) 5 11 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Chapeau de Soleil (IRE) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chosen Witness (IRE) 6 11 7 Monabeg Investments Limited W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dancing City (FR) 6 11 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Diesel Line (IRE) 5 11 7 Langley's Jeremy Scott

Encanto Bruno (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland

Fact To File (FR) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fascile Mode (IRE) 5 11 7 Mrs H. Mullins Thomas Mullins Ireland

Favour And Fortune (IRE) 5 11 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King

Fingle Bridge (IRE) 5 11 7 McNeill Family & Stone Family Olly Murphy

Invictus World (FR) 5 11 7 Mr P. J. McBurney Gerald Stephen Quinn Ireland

It's For Me (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Jack Hyde (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr J. Reddington Thomas Gallagher

Kamsinas (FR) 6 11 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Kamsinas Fergal O'Brien

Kinbara (IRE) 5 11 7 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland

King of Kingsfield (IRE) 5 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Largy Hill (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lecky Watson (IRE) 5 11 7 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Loughglynn (IRE) 5 11 7 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lump Sum (FR) 5 11 7 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

No Time To Wait (IRE) 5 11 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Out of Focus (IRE) 5 11 7 Chris Trigg & RER Williams Evan Williams

Pour Les Filles 5 11 7 K Haughey/Laura Haughey/Kieran T Byrne Gordon Elliott Ireland

Quantum Storm (IRE) 6 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Special Cadeau 5 11 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Western Diego (IRE) 6 11 7 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Westport Cove (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Cathal Hughes W. P. Mullins Ireland

Yonconor (FR) 6 11 7 Mr Michael Phillips & Partner Brian Barr

Fancy Girl (IRE) 5 11 0 Creighton Family W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fun Fun Fun (IRE) 5 11 0 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Queens Gamble (IRE) 5 11 0 Mr A Frost and Mr E Galvin Oliver Sherwood

D Art D Art (FR) 4 10 11 Mr Ciaran John Mooney Thomas Cooper Ireland

Esprit du Potier (FR) 4 10 11 The Four Lushes Lucinda Russell

Fiercely Proud (IRE) 4 10 11 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling

Samui 4 10 11 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott Ireland

Shinji (IRE) 4 10 11 Mrs Louise Jones Martin Keighley Light Sentence (IRE) 4 0 0 The Waterberry Partnership Oliver Signy Not Qualified Walks Like The Man (IRE) 5 0 0 M. F. Harris Milton Harris Not Qualified 44 entries, 27 Irish-trained