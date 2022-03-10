Conflated is an 8/1 chance for the Ryanair, which is sponsored by Michael O’Leary, and is a top-priced 12/1 shot for the Gold Cup.

“It will be a late decision. He will be confirmed for both races.”

“No decision has been made yet. We’re 50-50 between the races. We’ll wait to see what the ground is and see what everyone else is doing,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for owners Gigginstown House Stud.

The eight-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, will be confirmed for both races at the big meeting next week.

Of Gigginstown’s three other Ryanair entries, O’Leary added: “Notebook won’t run. He goes for the Webster Cup at Navan on Saturday and Hardline runs in the Plate at Cheltenham. Battleoverdoyen will do a bit of work first before it is decided whether he runs at Cheltenham or not.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Roll is reported to be in fine shape ahead of his swansong in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old has won at the Festival five times, including this race three times, and he will be making his eighth appearance in the last nine years as long as the ground is deemed suitable.

“Touch wood all is good and I hope there isn’t too much rain for him. He needs better type of ground to shine,” said O’Leary of the dual Grand National hero.

“That is definitely his last race. He’ll retire immediately after it.

“Cheltenham is a very fitting place to retire him as he’s a five-time winner there.”

