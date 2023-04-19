Fifth went to George Boughey's apparent second-string Believing (18/1), while Coppice was the unplaced 2/1 market leader, Frankie Dettori's mount never really getting close enough to the thick of the action having been drawn in stall one on the opposite side of the course to winner.

Third went to Secret Angel (40/1) at a big price for Karl Burke, with Karsavina (22/1) running an eyecatching race in fourth for trainer Clive Cox.

She was sent off a largely unconsidered 16/1 chance on her first start of the campaign but turned on the after-burners towards the stands' side rail with a furlong to travel and eventually pulled two and three-quarter lengths clear of Charlie Appleby's Fairy Cross (9/2), who was prominent throughout.

Trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Sean Levey, the chestnut daughter of Havana Grey won her sole start at two in a seven-furlong novice event in October, and returned to headquarters with a stunning success having been held up right at the back for most of the race.

Levey said on ITV Racing: "We thought she was quite talented and she was put away with this in mind. No doubt she's improved through the winter. She looked to me like she'll come on for this run.

"She ticks a lot of boxes! I think there's a lot to take out of today, I was in a nice pocket there and although probably following the wrong horses from that draw, I fancied our chances coming out of the Dip."

The winner was slashed to 8/1 from 33/1 for the 1000 Guineas by Sky Bet, with Paddy Power and Betfair forced to go 6/1 having initially cut her to 8s from 50/1.

Hannon said: “I can’t believe she was 28-1 (early on) as she won very well here first time. I was slightly worried about the track, even though she had won here. She is very straightforward, but she missed the gate today which I’m surprised at.

“She has won extremely well. Emma, my head girl at the yard down at Everleigh, has done a lot of work with her. She has worked very well all spring. I thought she would run very well today, but she has surprised me slightly with the way she has won.

“She has always been a lovely filly and we had to back off her a bit last summer and we only ran her in the autumn. She is looks a very good filly.

While both his previous 1000 Guineas winners Sky Lantern and Billesdon Brook, plus his 2000 Guineas winner Night Of Thunder, all met defeat in their respective trials, Hannon hopes that Mammas Girl can address that fact.

He continued: “What I like about her is she was slightly under the radar but we have always liked her at home. All of my Guineas winners have been beaten in their trials. Sky Lantern, Night Of Thunder and Billesdon Brook.

“Hopefully she bucks the trend but she will be coming back here for that race for sure.”

Football super-agent Kia Joorabchian owns Mammas Girl under the AMO Racing banner and he said: "It is amazing. I can’t hold my excitement to be honest. It is very exciting being here. We have competed the last few years and we have not managed to get through the line. She was fantastic.

“She gave a cracking performance on her debut and we’ve always loved her. Going into it I said to Richard I can’t understand why she is 28/1. I don’t see her getting beat. I think the ground also helped as it dried up a bit. It definitely made it better for her. We are very excited.

“That (decision over the 1000 Guineas), I’m going to leave to Richard, which I don’t normally do but I’m going to this time as he has got it right so far with her.

“I’ve got a really big weekend (first weekend in May) as Affirmative Lady is in the Kentucky Oaks. She won the Gulfstream Oaks quite convincingly and she is second highest rated so I’ve got to decide whether I will be here or there. It is a good decision. You would rather be having these decisions."

As for the runner-up Fairy Cross her trainer Charlie Appleby hinted that an outing in the French 1000 Guineas could be next on the agenda.

He said: “I was pleased with the run of Fairy Cross there and the likelihood is that we will now head to France for the French 1000 Guineas.”