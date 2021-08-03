Sun Chariot Stakes preview: Snow Lantern targeted at Group One prize

Richard Hannon believes Snow Lantern is capable of emulating her illustrious mother Sky Lantern by securing further Group One glory in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The Marlborough handler intends to give Snow Lantern a short break ahead of preparing her for a tilt at the mile contest which her mother claimed in 2013, along with that year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas over course and distance. Having secured Group One glory in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes on the July Course last month the daughter of Frankel had to settle for third at the same level behind her old rival Alcohol Free in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last week. With the Rowley Mile expected to suit Snow Lantern, Hannon, who claimed the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes with Billesdon Brook in 2019, is confident she can make her first appearance at the course a winning one.

He said: “The Sun Chariot is the plan for Snow Lantern at the moment. She has come out of Goodwood fine but she will have a little break now and we will then get her ready for the Sun Chariot. At the moment the plan is to go straight there. “Things at Goodwood didn’t go right during the race and by the time she got out and started making up ground the race had gone. The straight track at the Rowley Mile will suit her just like it suited her mother. Alcohol Free was a good winner of the Sussex Stakes and if she turns up in the Sun Chariot it will be an interesting race.” Although Snow Lantern is to be kept at a mile on her next start Hannon is convinced the talented filly, who will be kept in training as a four year old, will get further in time. He added: “Snow Lantern will stay in training next year so we have a lot to look forward to. We will stick to a mile for the time being but she settled very well at Goodwood which was encouraging and one positive to take away. “I think she will get a mile and a quarter for sure and possibly even a mile and a half which will give us plenty of options.”