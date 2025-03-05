Langer Dan showing 'glimmers' on the gallops ahead of 2025 Cheltenham Festival

The nine-year-old has run at the past four Cheltenham Festivals, winning the two most recent editions of the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, but with a BHA rating of 158, it appears the spring specialist is bound for this year’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

He does, however, still hold an entry in the Coral Cup next Wednesday.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Skelton – who was responsible for four Festival winners last March – said: “Langer Dan is running in the Stayers’.

"We were just keeping our option open in the Coral (Cup), but he’s running in the Stayers’.

"We’re taking him on trust but we’ve just seen a glimmer, to be honest I’ve seen two glimmers of hope on the gallops, but they are literally glimmers. He passed a horse (on the gallop) but not a very good one!

“But I remember last year and his work before the Coral, and that was equally as unimpressive.

“We actually took the decision yesterday to clip him, we just thought his coat’s not coming through and we’re just doing everything we can. I’ve banged on and everyone’s probably bored of listening to me but this horse is so hard (to get right).

“But when you’ve seen nothing, glimmers are beautiful!"