Langer Dan forced into retirement due to heart problem

Dan Skelton has announced the immediate retirement of Langer Dan due to a heart issue.
The nine-year-old dual Coral Cup winner was withdrawn from the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on account of what was believed to be a 'minor respiratory issue', having not performed up to his best in three starts earlier this season, although it has transpired to be a more serious problem.
It was anticipated he might be in line to make his return to action in next week's Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle, having been a close third in the race last April, but Skelton has been forced to call time on the horse's career.
In a statement posted to X on Thursday afternoon, the stable announced: "It’s with much sadness ahead of Aintree we wanted to let everyone know that we have retired Langer Dan from racing with immediate effect.
"This is due to an intrinsic and unexplainable heart problem.
"Thank you for the wonderful days you gave us and you’ll be missed."
Owned by Colm Donlon, Langer Dan's 27 career starts all came in hurdle races, winning six times and amassing a total prize money haul of £281,952.
WATCH: Langer Dan wins the 2024 Coral Cup at Cheltenham
A post on Instagram from an account linked to Donlon read: “With heavy hearts and ahead of Aintree, we wanted to let everyone know that what presented as a minor respiratory issue at the time of the Cheltenham Festival has transpired to be an intrinsic and unexplainable heart problem; therefore he has been retired with immediate effect.
“Given this underlying condition we are immensely thankful for the wonderful days we have had with him - especially each spring!
“He has been a remarkable horse for us - running at five Cheltenham Festivals, winning two Coral Cups and sometimes we forget an Imperial Cup along the way.
“He never really cared what Dan or I thought, or wanted to do. He did it all on his own terms.
“My immense thanks to Amber, Steve and the whole team at Lodge Hill. Langer Dan is now back home safe and comfortable, in need of a quiet life, and we will look after him like the legend he is.
“He will be missed on the racetrack by many and we will cherish the many memorable days."
