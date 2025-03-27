Langer Dan forced into retirement due to heart problem

The nine-year-old dual Coral Cup winner was withdrawn from the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on account of what was believed to be a 'minor respiratory issue', having not performed up to his best in three starts earlier this season, although it has transpired to be a more serious problem.

It was anticipated he might be in line to make his return to action in next week's Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle, having been a close third in the race last April, but Skelton has been forced to call time on the horse's career.

In a statement posted to X on Thursday afternoon, the stable announced: "It’s with much sadness ahead of Aintree we wanted to let everyone know that we have retired Langer Dan from racing with immediate effect.

"This is due to an intrinsic and unexplainable heart problem.

"Thank you for the wonderful days you gave us and you’ll be missed."

Owned by Colm Donlon, Langer Dan's 27 career starts all came in hurdle races, winning six times and amassing a total prize money haul of £281,952.

WATCH: Langer Dan wins the 2024 Coral Cup at Cheltenham