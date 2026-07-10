Land of the Rising Sun set to shine as Reve rolls into Newmarket

Graham Cunningham looks ahead to July Cup day and provides his World Pool selections.

July Cup Day has arrived on the World Pool menu – and a few of the eight courses might not be to everyone’s taste. The wisdom of opening with a two-year-old maiden with little form to go on escapes me and a six-runner handicap to finish isn’t going to set global punting pulses racing, either. But the main body of Newmarket’s midsummer showpiece card has held up well enough – with four Royal Ascot winners and a Japanese ace in the feature – so let’s hope the following hints prove valuable.

JULY CUP (4.35) It looks like Karl Burke will make a late ground call on Venetian Sun but, with or without the Commonwealth Cup winner, I’m much more keen to have two others on my side here. Step forward SATONO REVE and DOUBLE RUSH. World Pool punters know all about Satono Reve and he looks as good as ever aged seven after going very close in the QEII Jubilee for the second time last month. I suspect he might handle the July Course a little better than his Ascot conqueror Almeraq and, although younger legs have dominated this of late, this admirable veteran has plenty in his favour as he bids to emulate Agnes World, who won this for Japan in 2000. Double Rush has looked overpriced all week in British markets at 10-1 or thereabouts. True, he faces his biggest test so far after winning three handicaps since joining Andrew Balding, but the way he keeps sealing the deal is impressive and the fact that Oisin Murphy is back aboard to replace suspended Shane Foley is no hardship whatsoever. HKJC WORLD POOL FILLIES’ HANDICAP (2.00) This has the feel of a race where the top of the market could provide the Quinella. It’s hard to find the right win bet, but MACHADADORP is improving after a gutsy Wetherby win and looks fairly treated for her handicap debut. SONG N DANCE is consistent and progressive after splitting a pair of good subsequent winners at Ascot, while SHALLOW ran well for fourth in this last year and returns in equally good heart after solid placed efforts over 1200m here and at York. WEATHERBYS HANDICAP (2.42)

Moonfall wins at Royal Ascot