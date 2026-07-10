Land of the Rising Sun set to shine as Reve rolls into Newmarket

Graham Cunningham looks ahead to July Cup day and provides his World Pool selections.
July Cup Day has arrived on the World Pool menu – and a few of the eight courses might not be to everyone’s taste.
The wisdom of opening with a two-year-old maiden with little form to go on escapes me and a six-runner handicap to finish isn’t going to set global punting pulses racing, either.
But the main body of Newmarket’s midsummer showpiece card has held up well enough – with four Royal Ascot winners and a Japanese ace in the feature – so let’s hope the following hints prove valuable.
JULY CUP (4.35)
It looks like Karl Burke will make a late ground call on Venetian Sun but, with or without the Commonwealth Cup winner, I’m much more keen to have two others on my side here.
Step forward SATONO REVE and DOUBLE RUSH.
World Pool punters know all about Satono Reve and he looks as good as ever aged seven after going very close in the QEII Jubilee for the second time last month.
I suspect he might handle the July Course a little better than his Ascot conqueror Almeraq and, although younger legs have dominated this of late, this admirable veteran has plenty in his favour as he bids to emulate Agnes World, who won this for Japan in 2000.
Double Rush has looked overpriced all week in British markets at 10-1 or thereabouts.
True, he faces his biggest test so far after winning three handicaps since joining Andrew Balding, but the way he keeps sealing the deal is impressive and the fact that Oisin Murphy is back aboard to replace suspended Shane Foley is no hardship whatsoever.
HKJC WORLD POOL FILLIES’ HANDICAP (2.00)
This has the feel of a race where the top of the market could provide the Quinella.
It’s hard to find the right win bet, but MACHADADORP is improving after a gutsy Wetherby win and looks fairly treated for her handicap debut.
SONG N DANCE is consistent and progressive after splitting a pair of good subsequent winners at Ascot, while SHALLOW ran well for fourth in this last year and returns in equally good heart after solid placed efforts over 1200m here and at York.
WEATHERBYS HANDICAP (2.42)
Hard to find much fault with the useful and progressive MOONFALL, who won a hugely competitive Britannia with authority and still looks very fairly treated after a 7lb hike.
He looks a must for Quinella players but there are several others worth a positive mention.
WECHAAD met minor traffic trouble at Ascot and has a 7lb pull and Ryan for the first time for the rematch, while ALFARAZ was game from the front in beating two useful rivals back at a mile here and the way that ST ANTON quickened to master Wild Thoughts at Carlisle suggests that it might be worth forgiving his below-par Britannia effort.
BUNBURY CUP (3.25)
Another smaller field than usual for this historic handicap (More Thunder beat just eleven rivals last year) and it’s clear that connections of useful 1400m horses have plenty of options in high summer nowadays.
That said, it contains its usual quote of riddles, starting with Ian Williams’s decision to take Ryan Moore off AALTO and put him on Supido.
That’s an intriguing call, right enough, but Aalto has been first and second in the last two renewals of this and he’s handicapped to go close again under Buick after returning to form to chase home Dark Tornado here recently.
Now to the other appealing Quinella candidates.
GREAT ACLAIM is high on the short list after a string of fine efforts in top handicaps, while ELARAK ran a screamer from a good draw at Royal Ascot and ROYAL ZABEEL seems better than ever a decisive course and distance success.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.