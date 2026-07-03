Lancashire Oaks at Newmarket latest | Rab Havlin: Crepe Suzette has improved at home

Rab Havlin expects to see a change in form from Crepe Suzette in the re-routed Betway Lancashire Oaks at Newmarket on Saturday.
So far this season things have failed to fire for the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old who has finished out the frame on both of her two starts.
After finishing fifth in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood she then filled the same position in the Group Three Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes up at Carlisle.
However, having reported the daughter of Saxon Warrior to have taken a step forward in her work recently, Havlin believes she can show her true colours in the Group Two, which has been switched from Haydock Park due to ongoing track work.
Havlin said: “She hasn’t really been finishing out her races this season. She lays up with them and travels well, but has just been struggling to see them out.
“Her form really took off in the second half of last season as she was second in the Galtres up at York then she was third in the Park Hill behind the winner, Santorini Star, and Consent.
“Her work recently has been showing that she is coming back to that sort of level so hopefully she can now travel into her races and finish them off.”
And Havlin, who is seeking a fourth victory in the race following previous wins aboard Place Rouge (2003), Great Heavens (2012) and Free Wind (2022) feels that the Normandie Stud-owned filly should have no issues handling the July Course.
He added: “She has run on the Rowley Mile once before, but that is so undulating whereas the July Course rolls a little bit, however it is not undulating so she should be fine.
“The cheekpieces have been kept on just to ensure she travels well throughout. "When things go right she is capable of putting in a massive performance.
“The potential and the ability are both there, but it is just a case of her now putting it all together.”
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