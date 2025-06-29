Lambourn wins the Irish Derby - full result and free replay

Lambourn (8/13 favourite) ran out a game winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

Ridden to Epsom Derby glory by Wayne Lordan, Lambourn was partnered on this occasion by Ryan Moore with Lordan switching to Puppet Master. The tactics were much the same with Moore having to ask Lambourn to work a little to get to the front where he settled in a share of the lead alongside Sir Dinadan. The duo pulled around three lengths clear with five furlongs to run and led the field into the straight but by that stage Moore was pretty active in the saddle as he asked Lambourn to dig deep into his reserves. The winner's stablemate, Serious Contender who had raced in a share of third, emerged as the biggest threat and may even have hit the front but Lambourn refused to lie down and battled to a hard-fought success. The winning margin was three quarters of a length. Lazy Griff, second at Epsom, was ridden further back on this occasion and rattled home to finish third, faring by far the best of those held-up, some two and a quarter lengths behind the principals in a race in which few got involved. Victory saw Lambourn emulate his sire, Australia, who won both Derbys in 2014. Lambourn is the 6/4 favourite for the final British Classic of the season, the St Leger at Doncaster in September, with both Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

'He was only doing the minimum he could get away with' Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien told Racing TV: "He's a very straightforward horse that gets the trip well. "Ryan was going to be happy if someone came with him as that keeps him focused. He's a little bit laid-back, a little bit lazy and you could see up the straight he was waiting all the time but that's him. Ryan gave him a lovely ride. Ryan thought he would keep pulling out and he was pricking his ears all the way. "He could be a King George horse, he could be an Arc horse. He gets the trip well and is very sound and very genuine. "We minded the second horse for a handicap in Ascot that we thought he couldn't get beat and then a horse came and beat us that was entered in the King George so it just goes to show what can happen."

Epsom-Irish Derby winners for Aidan O'Brien:



🏆 Galileo (2001)

🏆 High Chaparral (2002)

🏆 Camelot (2012)

🏆 Australia (2014)

🏆 Auguste Rodin (2023)

🏆 LAMBOURN (2025) pic.twitter.com/YqTiUrW3pR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 29, 2025

Moore told irishracing.com: "Lambourn is just a very relaxed horse and was only doing the minimum with what he could get away with. This place, when the wind is blowing, is a stiff track and is always difficult for horses who race behind the bridle. “Aidan had him on fire today and he was ready for it. “He stays well, is straightforward and is typical of his sire and how Aidan trains them. He’ll keep getting them to progress, to be consistent and he’ll keep running big races all year. “He hasn’t done a huge amount there and I just had to keep him awake: sometimes it is hard if you are upsides the leader to get him to focus, as if he was in front he might have focussed a bit better. He was lazy out there today, but has loads of ability and was always in control.”