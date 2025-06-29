Lambourn wins the Irish Derby - full result and free replay

Lambourn (8/13 favourite) ran out a game winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.
Ridden to Epsom Derby glory by Wayne Lordan, Lambourn was partnered on this occasion by Ryan Moore with Lordan switching to Puppet Master.
The tactics were much the same with Moore having to ask Lambourn to work a little to get to the front where he settled in a share of the lead alongside Sir Dinadan.
The duo pulled around three lengths clear with five furlongs to run and led the field into the straight but by that stage Moore was pretty active in the saddle as he asked Lambourn to dig deep into his reserves.
The winner's stablemate, Serious Contender who had raced in a share of third, emerged as the biggest threat and may even have hit the front but Lambourn refused to lie down and battled to a hard-fought success.
The winning margin was three quarters of a length. Lazy Griff, second at Epsom, was ridden further back on this occasion and rattled home to finish third, faring by far the best of those held-up, some two and a quarter lengths behind the principals in a race in which few got involved.
Victory saw Lambourn emulate his sire, Australia, who won both Derbys in 2014.
Lambourn is the 6/4 favourite for the final British Classic of the season, the St Leger at Doncaster in September, with both Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
'He was only doing the minimum he could get away with'
Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien told Racing TV: "He's a very straightforward horse that gets the trip well.
"Ryan was going to be happy if someone came with him as that keeps him focused. He's a little bit laid-back, a little bit lazy and you could see up the straight he was waiting all the time but that's him. Ryan gave him a lovely ride. Ryan thought he would keep pulling out and he was pricking his ears all the way.
"He could be a King George horse, he could be an Arc horse. He gets the trip well and is very sound and very genuine.
"We minded the second horse for a handicap in Ascot that we thought he couldn't get beat and then a horse came and beat us that was entered in the King George so it just goes to show what can happen."
Moore told irishracing.com: "Lambourn is just a very relaxed horse and was only doing the minimum with what he could get away with. This place, when the wind is blowing, is a stiff track and is always difficult for horses who race behind the bridle.
“Aidan had him on fire today and he was ready for it.
“He stays well, is straightforward and is typical of his sire and how Aidan trains them. He’ll keep getting them to progress, to be consistent and he’ll keep running big races all year.
“He hasn’t done a huge amount there and I just had to keep him awake: sometimes it is hard if you are upsides the leader to get him to focus, as if he was in front he might have focussed a bit better. He was lazy out there today, but has loads of ability and was always in control.”
'We're all ready for round four'
Gavin Ryan, Serious Contender: "He looked a lovely horse, big laid back type. He was coming off it a long way out and the more you ask, the more he gives you. He stays really well, big tough, genuine type; lovely run."
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Tennessee Stud [fourth]: "Great run, just got a little bit outpaced at the bottom of the straight when they quickened up but last furlong was good; he hit the line good, super run."
William Buick, Lazy Griff: "He ran a blinder. Very different ground to what it was at Epsom. I suppose he was kind of off it for a long way really, I was rowing along with him and he was always going to finish his race well. He'd appreciate a bit more cut ideally but super run. A genuine horse and he's probably a Leger type of horse I'd say."
Charlie Johnston, Lazy Griff: "It wasn't an easy watch, after half a mile I thought we're not winning; he just couldn't hold his pitch early and was getting bullied out of where he wanted to be by the Ballydoyle contingent and horses that were travelling better than him so we ended up a lot further back than we wanted to be. Even turning into the straight I thought we were treading water but that last furlong when he hit the rising ground he's flown home.
"We were always concerned about the ground coming into this and it was just okay to be here, clearly softer ground would have suited him better and another two furlongs is going to suit him better. If the winner is going to the Leger, we're all ready for round four. It's about time this horse started getting the credit he deserves and he's been overlooked at every step so far but he keeps turning up and he keeps showing he belongs at this level."
