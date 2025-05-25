Lake Victoria sparkles in Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh

Lake Victoria produced a sparkling burst of speed to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.
Sent off the 10/11 favourite for the Curragh Classic despite a disappointing comeback run when only sixth in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, last year's champion juvenile filly didn't let her loyal followers down.
The only moment of concern came when Ryan Moore had to just wait and then extract his mount from a pocket in behind the front-runner and eventual second California Dreamer (50/1), with Hollie Doyle on Duty First briefly holding her ground on the outside of the market leader.
However, the gap finally came for Lake Victoria and she turned on the after-burners to take command entering the final furlong. She looked in a different class passing the post with two and a quarter lengths to spare over David Egan on Amo Racing's California Dreamer, while 20/1 chance Cercene finished third and Duty First ended up fourth.
Moore said on Racing TV: "She was very good today. She wasn't quite there when she went round at Newmarket.
"She was a lot better than them, she quickened up very well, a very smart filly, she's exciting, does everything beautifully. Her record last year was good. I'm glad that she's able to get back on track."
When asked if Lake Victoria could be untouchable as the season goes on, he added "I don't know if she'd be untouchable. She's very good, she'll be very hard for the fillies to handle so see what she does the next day and if she keeps building on it, I don't think we've got to the bottom of her so see if she can step up again."
Paddy Power make Lake Victoria 13/8 from 5/2 for next month's Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, ahead of French Guineas winner Zarigana (7/2) and Newmarket heroine Desert Flower who is 4/1.
Aidan O'Brien added: "I'm delighted, over the moon. She went to Newmarket only getting ready for a racecourse gallop, Ryan looked after her, came out of it lovely. Jamie was over the moon with her at home and Trevor, Dean rides her out every day and Rachel rides her in her work and they were all over the moon with her. Everything really went well, it doesn't always go well from run to run but we knew if everything was going to go well she was going to make massive leaps and that's what she did.
"Ryan gave her a beautiful ride, had her in a lovely position whether they went fast or whether they went slow, he was there in that position. She's a very exciting filly. She's one of those special ones. She won a Group 1 over six, seven and then a mile as a two-year-old. She travelled the world, she travelled to America. So she's very unique really.
"I think that the plan was - obviously the lads will decide as they always do - that she would come here and go for the Coronation, I asked Ryan after what he would do and he said that's the right thing to do. Obviously the lads will discuss that with Ryan and if we're happy that's what she will do but I would imagine that's the perfect route to go with her.
"Then whether she stays at a mile they will decide, or whether she will step up to a mile and a quarter, she might never have to step up to a mile and a quarter but she's a very good filly."
