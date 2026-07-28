Lake Forest wins Lennox Stakes report: Result, free video replay and reaction

Lake Forest flew fast and late to justify favouritism in the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes.
William Haggas' mount finished second to Witness Stand in the race last season and that rival looked to have the field in trouble again when kicking from the front two furlongs out.
Kieran Shoemark's partner still held a healthy lead a furlong later but both the winner and eventual runner-up Rogue Diplomat were gathering momentum.
They swept past inside the distance and the 10/11 favourite always held a narrow advantage from that point on, winning by a neck under Cieren Fallon.
Lennox Stakes result
1st Lake Forest 10/11 fav
2nd Rogue Diplomat 16/1
3rd Witness Stand 17/2
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Post-race reaction
Fallon told ITV Racing: "He's a very special horse and a yard favourite really. We had to go to Plan B as things didn't really work out the way I thought they would but he's tough. He doesn't do much in front so it wasn't really ideal that I was in the middle of the track with no competition but when he felt some on his outside he knuckled down.
"I was always confident I was going to catch Kieran but I knew James Owen's horse would be very strong as he stays further and I knew he was chasing me after I forced him wide earlier. It stands us in good stead if he goes for the Sussex Stakes tomorrow because he hasn't had a hard race."
Latest Sky Bet City Of York Stakes betting
The sponsors both cut the winner to 5/1 from 6/1 for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes next month.
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