Lake Forest wins Lennox Stakes report: Result, free video replay and reaction

Lake Forest flew fast and late to justify favouritism in the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes.

William Haggas' mount finished second to Witness Stand in the race last season and that rival looked to have the field in trouble again when kicking from the front two furlongs out. Kieran Shoemark's partner still held a healthy lead a furlong later but both the winner and eventual runner-up Rogue Diplomat were gathering momentum. They swept past inside the distance and the 10/11 favourite always held a narrow advantage from that point on, winning by a neck under Cieren Fallon. Lennox Stakes result 1st Lake Forest 10/11 fav 2nd Rogue Diplomat 16/1 3rd Witness Stand 17/2

Free video replay of Lake Forest winning the Lennox Stakes

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits