Lake Forest bound for Breeders' Cup Mile despite Keeneland defeat

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old was runner-up to front-running winner Rhetorical in the Grade 1 Coolmore Turf Mile, having been off the pace for much of the contest, and all roads now lead to the Breeders' Cup Mile over the same course and distance at the end of the money (Saturday October 31).

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Fallon said: "Obviously, he's always slowly away so I was always going to be in a position further back than ideal, especially when they go that slow.

"The winner controlled the race out in front, he nicked it, and we ran him down quite late on and it was quite tight around the bend where we got knocked about a little bit.

"After we went round the bend into the back straight, I knew it was going to be a hard task to run him down, especially after getting a soft lead like that, I was just hoping my lad did handle the track and learned about the track, which he did.

"We didn't come here and expect to get a clean run round but he was very tough and I liked the way he finished. I just felt like if there's a stronger pace it'll set up for my lad. It sets up for good run in the Breeders' Cup, hopefully.

"You don't really know what kind of pace you're going to get over here in America, especially in the turf races, they can go a strong gallop or they can go really slowly. We did talk about if they did go slow, what could we do, but there was nothing I could do with horses in front of me and next to me. If I was on the outside then maybe I could have pressed him a little bit and been a bit closer to the pace but he likes to be locked up and likes a strong pace to aim at.

"There will be more pace at the Breeders' Cup which will suit."

Notable Speech is Sky Bet's 6/4 favourite for the Breeders' Cup Mile, ahead of red-hot filly Blue Bolt at 7/2 and Gstaad who is 8/1, while Lake Forest is a 20/1 chance.