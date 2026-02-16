Ladbrokes Trophy tips: Horse-by-horse preview for Kempton feature

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton where he's siding with a winner towards the foot of the weights

Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase When: 15:35 Saturday February 21

Where: Kempton Park

First prize: £85,425

Going: Good to Soft, Soft in places

TV: ITV1 & Racing TV (Sky 424) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

BOOMBAWN Plied his trade in graded races for much of his chasing career and his record in handicaps in this sphere reads 0 from 5. Better than he showed at Cheltenham last time and represents top team but hopes of a revival rest on being dropped a couple of pounds and the ground at Kempton potentially drying out through the week. HENRY’S FRIEND Yard enjoyed a super Saturday at the weekend and he has plenty of solid handicap form to his name but does look vulnerable to an improver from a rating of 145.

SOUL ICON Won the Desert Orchid here last season but not as good since and will need to jump much more fluently than he did behind The Doyen Chief at the track last month to have anything of a say on Saturday. BLUEKING D’OROUX Also in the Pendil and of interest being an unexposed young chaser representing a top stable but he didn’t seem to get home over three miles in the Kauto Star here over Christmas. He did run well in the two big-field handicaps he contested as a hurdler, though. DEEP CAVE Swooped late to win the Silver Cup at Ascot but a fair way below that form when fifth in the Great Yorkshire at Doncaster next time. Grand Geste put a disappointing run in that race behind him to win the Haydock National Trial at the weekend but Christian Williams’ charge looks to face a tougher task in this. VIROFLAY Off the mark in handicaps at the third attempt here over Christmas, impressing with his jumping and tenacity in the finish. These are deeper waters though and he’s up four pounds.

The Doyen Chief rallies to beat Your Welcome

THE DOYEN CHIEF Had nothing to spare when fending off the rallying Your Darling by a neck here last month so only gone up a pound. Clearly has a chance from a handicapping perspective if in the same form. LOOKAWAY Back to wining ways at this track last time when scoring by 24 lengths (left clear when leader Old Cowboy fell two out). He’ll look to go forward which often pays off here but has precious little in hand of the assessor. KATATE DORI Spectacular winner of this race last season and while the handicapper didn't miss him, he’s subsequently shown this loftier perch isn’t beyond him including when second to Herakles Westwood at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Has to be on the shortlist.

Katate Dori bounds to Ladbrokes Trophy success

GUSTAVIAN Eleven now but right at the top of his game, running away with the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton before finishing fourth in a veterans’ chase at Sandown. Will run his race again but doesn’t find winning easy. JOSH THE BOSS In good form this season and didn’t get home having gone off too hard upped to this trip for the first time in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster. Still has his stamina for three miles to prove. HOE JOLY SMOKE Ran a cracker to finish third in the Paddy Power at Cheltenham and things didn’t fall his way when fifth behind Glengouly in the December Gold Cup next time. Not discounted but hasn’t always convinced with his finishing effort and the leaders sometimes don’t come back around here. CHANCE ANOTHER ONE Won here in November for his shrewd team but well below form from this revised mark at Leopardstown over Christmas. That was over an inadequate two miles though and little surprise to see a revival at the weekend although the yard also have Rising Dust in here. LEADER IN THE PARK Not at his best behind Look Away here last time but had previously shaped very well wen second to Booster Bob on his Newbury reappearance. Yet to be tried at this trip and not guaranteed to stay but his freewheeling, slick jumping racing style when on song will suit the track.

Kdeux Saint Fray leads over the last

KDEUX SAINT FRAY Only had four starts over fences and still open to improvement. Aintree second to Guard The Moon reads well now and ran better than finishing position suggests when fourth behind stablemate Jordans Cross last time, getting caught on the heels of a weakening rival at a crucial stage. Has to be of interest. RISING DUST A second entry for the Emmet Mullins team and on a four-timer following three successive wins at Thurles. His mark over fences has soared from a lowly 86 as a result and he races from 127 if lining up at Kempton. You just sense the handicapper is going to win this private battle fairly soon.