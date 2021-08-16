Cloudy Glen ran out a determined winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings.
The 2020 winner Cloth Cap led the field as they headed out on their second circuit with Cloudy Glen and Copperhead leading the chasing pack.
Enrilo fell at the fence going away from the stands and Copperhead weakened quickly after a bad mistake at the next obstacle.
Cloudy Glen moved to the front after seeing off Cloth Cap early in the straight before Remastered, who had moved into a threatening position, suffered a heavy fall, hampering Fiddlerontheroof, to leave Cloudy Glen clear at the head of affairs.
Fiddleroftheroof emerged from the pack to give strong pursuit, but Cloudy Glen kept finding on the run-in under Charlie Deutsch to hold on in game fashion.
The pair pulled 28 lengths clear of Brahma Bull in third with Ontheropes fourth.
Hemmings died last month at the age of 86 and Williams felt victory in this race was a fine tribute to the owner.
She said: “It was written in the stars. Trevor (Hemmings) was looking down. To have his two horses making the running in the Hennessy, turning for home. It is just unbelievable, isn’t it?
“He was just wonderful as an owner. He had the most wonderful, wicked little sense of humour.
“But he understood horses. You had to be patient. In his business he was really on it, but with his horses, he was so patient and knew what it took.
“This fellow was winning off one of the bottom weights and he has had a wind operation since the last time he ran. We couldn’t even do the galloping scope because he is such a quirky horse and he wouldn’t let the vet get anywhere near with that scope. But he has always been a weird one and he did a piece of work last week and I thought ‘blimey! Where did that come from?’.
“So, I decided then I was going to run him in this race.
“He will be out partying with us this evening, because he is that kind of horse!”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
She added: “He was always capable of pulling something out the bag, but you never knew if he would do it here or at Fontwell.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Charlie, who gave him an outstanding ride.
“I just can’t believe it – I am just so thrilled for Catherine and her family, who are here today. Power from above made it happen and it could not have been better.”
Joe Tizzard felt Fiddlerontheroof might have won with a bit more luck.
He said: “He missed the last fence a little bit and he had to make up those three lengths when the horse (Remastered) fell. He has run a blinder and if he had not got tangled up, he would probably have won.”
Willie Mullins saddled both Brahma Bull and Ontheropes, plus Annamix who came to grief three fences from home.
He said: “We were very happy, because Ontheropes just found the pace of the race was too fast early on and just had the technique to jump and stay on and learn an awful lot. He was just a bit too slow early on.
“His jumping kept him in the race and Annamix was running a great race until he got tired and fell, but happily he is back safe and sound, so it’s all good.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.