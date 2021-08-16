Cloudy Glen ran out a determined winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings.

The 2020 winner Cloth Cap led the field as they headed out on their second circuit with Cloudy Glen and Copperhead leading the chasing pack. Enrilo fell at the fence going away from the stands and Copperhead weakened quickly after a bad mistake at the next obstacle. Cloudy Glen moved to the front after seeing off Cloth Cap early in the straight before Remastered, who had moved into a threatening position, suffered a heavy fall, hampering Fiddlerontheroof, to leave Cloudy Glen clear at the head of affairs. Fiddleroftheroof emerged from the pack to give strong pursuit, but Cloudy Glen kept finding on the run-in under Charlie Deutsch to hold on in game fashion. The pair pulled 28 lengths clear of Brahma Bull in third with Ontheropes fourth.

Charlie Deutsch with the Ladbrokes Trophy

Hemmings died last month at the age of 86 and Williams felt victory in this race was a fine tribute to the owner. She said: “It was written in the stars. Trevor (Hemmings) was looking down. To have his two horses making the running in the Hennessy, turning for home. It is just unbelievable, isn’t it? “He was just wonderful as an owner. He had the most wonderful, wicked little sense of humour. “But he understood horses. You had to be patient. In his business he was really on it, but with his horses, he was so patient and knew what it took. “This fellow was winning off one of the bottom weights and he has had a wind operation since the last time he ran. We couldn’t even do the galloping scope because he is such a quirky horse and he wouldn’t let the vet get anywhere near with that scope. But he has always been a weird one and he did a piece of work last week and I thought ‘blimey! Where did that come from?’. “So, I decided then I was going to run him in this race. “He will be out partying with us this evening, because he is that kind of horse!”

