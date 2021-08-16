Team Tizzard are planning another big Saturday assault with the yard’s leading novice from last season, Fiddlerontheroof, spearheading a trio of the runners in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

Having landed the historic handicap twice in the last five years, with subsequent Gold Cup winner Native River in 2016 and Sizing Tennessee two years later, the Dorset yard will play another strong hand in the three-and-a-quarter-mile Grade Three showpiece, worth £142,375 to the winner. Mister Malarky and Copperhead complete the three-pronged attack, with assistant trainer Joe Tizzard hopeful Fiddlerontheroof can maintain his progression and go right to the top of the chasing tree. Last season’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase second, a Grade One-winning novice hurdler, produced a perfect start to his campaign with an impressive success in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle. Tizzard – who was at Ascot on Saturday to see Lostintranslation return to top form in the 1965 Chase – confirmed: “It is a prestigious race that we target and we are probably going to run three in the Ladbrokes Trophy – Fiddlerontheroof, Copperhead and Mister Malarky.