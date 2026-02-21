Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase result, report and latest Cheltenham Festival odds

15:35 Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase result 1st Lookaway 3/1 favourite 2nd The Doyen Chief 14/1 3rd Kdeux Saint Fray 6/1 All today's Kempton Park results Report Lookaway benefited from the step up to three miles with a brave success in an exciting renewal of the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton under Jack Quinlan. Both Lookaway and Kdeux Saint Fray were stepping up to staying trips for the first time - and backed as if they would improve for it - but both were ridden as though their stamina was not in doubt, racing close to the early leader Gustavian. In contrast, last year's winner Katate Dori and Leader In The Park never looked entirely happy towards the rear where the Dan Skelton pair of Hoe Joly Smoke and Boombawn travelled kindly. Hoe Joly Smoke and The Doyen Chief took closer order as the field headed out onto the final circuit and were among half a dozen runners who had pulled clear as they rounded the home turn for the final time. Lookaway just about jumped to the lead at the second last but Kdeux Sant Fray was still snapping away on his outside as was The Doyen Chief towards his inner. Hoe Joly Smoke's stamina gave way as the front three kept pouring it on but Lookaway still appeared to have plenty left in the tank, jumping the last better and getting away from it faster than The Doyen Chief who had to settle for second. The winning distances were two lengths and half a length. Gustavian stuck to his task to claim fourth prize with Soul Icon fifth and Hoe Joly Smoke sixth. He is the first horse I talk to in the mornings

Celebration time for Jack Quinlan and Neil King

Winning trainer Neil King said: “It has been tough as we have gone from forty horses down to fifteen. I’m desperate to win races, but you can’t if you don’t have the horses. “He is a smashing horse and Jack has given him an incredible ride, like he always does, and the step up in trip has been the making of him. It was such a shame he missed most of his novice chase season as he won first time out then was third at Cheltenham, but he came back with a breathing problem and it just ruled him out for the rest of the season. "He had complications and problems with that and well done to Ben Brain for getting him back to this kind of form. At one time it looked like he was never going to be a racehorse again as he had an epiglottis entrapment. The first two procedures failed and the third one Ben worked his magic and got him back. “I live for the horse and I can’t say that loud enough. I ride him every day and he is the first horse I talk to in the mornings. After winning his Grade Two bumper, and in his early hurdle days, I always thought of him as a King George horse, but it is three miles around Kempton Park in a nice race. “I think there is a little bit more to come as he is quite lightly raced for his age, having missed most of last season, and I wouldn’t be afraid to step him up in trip again. “He has entries at Cheltenham, but that was quite close to today and today was probably his Cheltenham, and I would imagine it would be Aintree he goes.” Alan King said of The Doyen Chief: "He has run great and there are no excuses. That was a big step forward from the one he won a month ago so I’m delighted with him. They were all off the bridle turning in so he has battled away grand. “I would think the Ultima would come too soon in case anything silly happened today. I’ve also got him in the Plate, but my gut feeling is that Cheltenham would come too soon.” Free video replay

