The Presteigne trainer reports the lightly-raced seven-year-old to be ready for the big test this prestigious staying handicap chase presents.

Demachine may not have run since finishing second to Remastered in the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot in February but Lee points out he won on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter in October, 2020, on his first start for 214 days.

“He’s really good. Everything he’s doing has pleased us. His last piece of work was very good and I’m hopeful the ground will really suit him,” she said.

“Obviously, he’s untried at three-miles-two (furlongs). That has to be a question mark but we take it he’ll stay. He gives no reason to say he won’t and I think he’s bred to stay and he’s a second-season chaser. It’s a very competitive renewal with the Irish horses in it and the best from this country too.