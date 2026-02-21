Ladbrokes Pendil Novices' Chase result, report and latest Cheltenham Festival odds

1st Jax Junior 8/11 favourite

Report

Jax Junior staked his claim for a return trip to the Cheltenham Festival after putting a near perfect round of jumping to claim victory in the Ladbrokes Pendil Novices’ Chase.

Arriving on the back of a ready success in a handicap chase at Sandown Park last time out the gelded son of Jack Hobbs took a step back up in class in his stride in the Grade Two.

Having failed to fire at his last appearance at his last outing at the same level in the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot before Christmas the seven-year-old made it two wins from as many starts since undergoing a wind operation following that defeat.

Content to sit off the pace for much of the extended two and a half mile test, the 8/11 favourite breezed into contention rounding the home turn in the hands of a confident looking Tom Cannon before pressing on after the third last.

From there on in the only dangers that stood in the way of the odds on market leader were the final two fences with his three rivals all seemingly held in behind.

And after measuring the final two obstacles in fine fashion Jax Junior galloped away to score by six and a half lengths to set up a tilt at the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at the Festival which Paddy Power trimmed him into 25/1 for.

Jumping is his weapon

Wadham said: “His jumping is his weapon and he has got a massive turn of foot as well. Tom just said he was waiting before he couldn’t wait any longer. It was fantastic.

“He is a very strong traveller as well. His breathing is now sorted, touchwood as well.

“We wanted to win a Grade Two before we went for a Grade One. I think the owners would like to go to Cheltenham so we may go there. If he is right they would like to have a go at the Arkle. A fast run two miles will be fine. He ran against seasoned handicappers over two miles last time. The turn around might be quick, but he hasn’t exerted himself today.

“I’m a Festival virgin, but we have been lucky at Cheltenham in other races.”

