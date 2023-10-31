Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Shishkin leads home defence

His trainer Nicky Henderson, who previously won the Boxing Day highlight with Long Run (2010, 2012) and Might Bite (2017), said: “The whole objective for Shishkin is one day after Christmas and that is the King George. After that race we will decide where we go from there. He has had a racecourse gallop and the plan is to go to the Betfair Chase first then onto the King George. He was super in the racecourse gallop and I was thrilled with him. Nico (de Boinville) rode him and he was great.

Leading the home defence is Shishkin, winner of the two-mile Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase at The Cheltenham Festival in 2021 and who made the successful step up to three miles at the end of last season when taking in the Grade One Aintree Bowl at the Randox Grand National Festival.

The reigning Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner is expected to return to action in the John Durkan Chase next month while Allaho, a dual Ryanair Chase winner, is on the comeback trail after missing the whole of last season.

“I was definitely keen to do something like that with him. We took six of them to Windsor including Jonbon and Dusart and they all had a nice day out there. The ground was lovely down there.

“He is most definitely a stayer. We started last season at two miles, then we went up to two miles five furlongs at Ascot and he looked good. You would have to say we were a little bit disappointed at Cheltenham in the Ryanair Chase, but then we upped him to three miles one furlong at Aintree and that was a good solid staying jumping performance.

“His win at Aintree showed that he stays three miles, but now we have got to confirm that. The ground at Haydock does frighten you a little bit, but we have got to go there as he is not entered in the Charlie Hall and you have either that or the Betfair Chase before the King George.

“The King George is the obvious target if he is going for anything. You start with that and then go from there.”

No trainer has won the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase more than Paul Nicholls, with Bravemansgame handing the 14-times champion Jump trainer a record-extending 13th victory in 2022.

The eight year old has Kempton Park as an objective once again as Nicholls explained: “The two targets for him this season though are the King George and Cheltenham Gold Cup. We might run him somewhere between the King George and the Gold Cup, but I’ve not made that plan yet. Those are my target races.

“He was awesome in the Gold Cup (when second) and he ran well at Punchestown. He was always on the front end in the Gold Cup, and he kept galloping.

“I’d say you are at your best when you are eight, nine or ten. He has peaked now so he has still got another good go at it.”