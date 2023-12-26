Ladbrokes King George VI Chase report and replay: Hewick wins dramatic race

Hewick came from last to first to win a remarkable renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The complexion of the race changed for the first time when Shiskin, who consented to race and looked all set to win, pitched on landing when leading at the second last, catapulting Nico De Boinville out of the saddle. That left 13/8 favourite Allaho in front under Paul Townend but by the last both the eventual 12/1 winner and runner-up Bravemansgame began to rally. Three strides after the fence it was game on and under man-of-the-moment Gavin Sheehan the remarkable Hewick found the reserves to win, going away, by a length-and-half.

Sheehan told ITV Racing: “If it wasn’t the King George, I probably would have pulled up! I knew that he stays and stays and I just wasn’t able to get going. There’s only a certain amount of questions you can ask them and if they’re not responding, you can’t ask. “Shark said he’s probably the smallest horse here but he’s got the biggest heart and that perfectly sums him up. I was absolutely delighted to get the call from Shark (to ride), it was a no-brainer. To come here and do it like that was amazing.” Shark - Ground key to victory Winning trainer Shark Hanlon said: “Turning out of the back I said we will still be in the first three. It was some ride. I thought the game was up, but he has such a heart. He is a small horse. When he was walking around the ring, and you see all the big horses, and he is 16 hands, he is like what am I doing here. "He has speed, but we know he stays as he won over three miles five. Probably the race for him in the future is the Grand National, but now when you are here you have to go for a Gold Cup. I said he was getting one run (before the Gold Cup) and he was coming here for that. Cheltenham will suit this horse a lot better as it is a tougher three and a quarter miles there. There was a lot of the other horses that had problems, and we came here fresh and we had a great man on board and that was it. “He cost £800. I was looking at a programme in the week and Ruby (Walsh) knocked him. I said we are flying now as every time Ruby knocks him he wins! He will go straight to Cheltenham now. It is probably the wrong race as the Grand National is probably the right race for him, but there is only one Gold Cup.

A moment to savour for Gavin Sheehan and Shark Hanlon