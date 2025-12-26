The Jukebox Man snatched a thrilling victory in a remarkable finish to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Four horses jumped the final fence in a line and the eventual winner was involved in an epic battle from there with last year’s winner Banbridge, Gaelic Warrior and Jango Baie. Ben Pauling's charge rallied bravely in the silks of Harry Redknapp under a strong Ben Jones drive as the reigning title holder made a desperate last-gasp bid to retain the crown. It took an agonising wait for the pair to be separated by the judge but the photographic evidence showed The Jukebox Man had held on by a nose. It was only a further nose away to Gaelic Warrior against the far rail in third.

'Today we have gone into the Champions League' Redknapp said: “It is a dream to have a horse that good. Just to run was a great thing for me as I was so proud of having a runner here, but to have the winner is special. What a race he has run. He has jumped unbelievable. I thought he was beat when they came to him and suddenly I thought he will finish fourth, but he has come again. "The guts the horse has shown is just amazing. Ben Pauling, Ben Jones and Ollie Wardle, who rides him out everyday, have been incredible. I’m so lucky. It is so special. Everyone was jumping on me at the end and I thought I don’t know if I have won. What a race and what a finish and what courage he showed. What a ride from Ben Jones. He never missed a beat the whole way around. He jumped from fence to fence. Ben Pauling said ‘Harry, I’ve got him in such great form, and he has come on a bundle from the Haydock Park run’. Ben had him spot on. “It is right up there with my best achievements. Football is my life so when you are winning the FA Cup final for the fans is an incredible feeling when you are at a football club. We had a lot of support here today and I love the racing and I love the game and people in it so to have a winner on the big stage is fantastic.

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra with the winning trophy

“Ben trained Shakem Up’arry to win at the Cheltenham Festival which was a dream and then to come here today is great so I’ve been quite lucky with Ben. He has done amazingly well for me. We’ve not had a bad horse, touchwood. “Today we have gone into the Champions League. We got in the Premier League, which was fantastic, but today we went in the Champions League. We were taking on the Real Madrids and the Barcelonas. He proved he can compete with them, and win against them, which was an amazing feeling.” 'Dream success for Pauling team' Pauling said: “It is great for the yard. This is a dream. It means everything. We are always trying to elevate ourselves to the next level and that is life. You can always spend more time trying to be something more than you are, but when you have got good horses you want them to perform on the big days. I was absolutely delighted it was a proper ding dong of a race. You want to win the good ones and everyone was there and it just means a lot. “Harry has been an exceptional owner for me and we have had an enormous amount of luck. I’ve always had a huge faith in this horse, and so has Harry as well. This is the best we have achieved to date. We have won Cheltenham Festival races and Grade Ones, but this is good. “I watched the Kauto Star and I thought you are not coming from too far back so I said to Ben don’t hate me, but I want you to be as brave as you can be. Ben got the perfect slot as he jumped from fence to fence. The only one he got in tight to was the last, but that was just the way it was. To get back up again was just quite incredible as no one was stopping. It is very exciting for the future. “I think you would be daft not to go to the Gold Cup now if he comes out of it well and what a race that will be as well. People crib him for jumping left, but when he goes right handed he is as straight as a die. He is just a bit of a character with a big engine and big heart.

Ben Pauling talks to the media afterwards

“I think it will take a few days to sink in especially after the hangover. These are the days we want to be part of. It is our first proper runner in one of these elite chases so to compete would have been great, but to win it is even better. “From Haydock Park to here he has just been foot perfect and if I can do the same again between now and Cheltenham, and he won’t be seen again until then, it will then be quite exciting. What a very special day. “It really is the moment where you score the winning goal with a minute to go. That was as tight as it gets. I had no idea if we won. The cameras thought we won, but I didn’t want to believe it until I heard it.” Wait worth it for for Jones A delighted and relieved winning rider said: "It was a long wait but it was worth it. Full credit to Ben and the team, they've got so much belief in him and I've got a 100% strike rate on him and it would have been disappointing to lose it today; delighted. "We didn't go very quick and I wanted to make sure it was a good test so I quickened up turning for home, he's kept battling and he didn't actually put his head down and open up completely until, probably, 50 yards before the line and that's when he got back up. A brilliant feeling and I wish I could go back out and do it again. "I think it's fantastic, not only Ben but for Harry Redknapp to have full belief in us and the team to give him time and fully develop and get over his little problems. He was trained for today and there's no running away from that but I think he might actually improve a little bit again. He's a fantastic horse and I'm just delighted to be part of the train as it's going forward."