Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Paul Nicholls bullish over Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls is confident Bravemansgame can make the most of what he has described will be a ‘home game’ in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and insists the reigning champion remains the ‘one to beat’ on Boxing Day.

Since running out a 14-length winner of the Grade One contest 12 months ago, the son of Brave Mansonnien has suffered four straight defeats ahead of bidding to give Nicholls a record-extending 14th win in the race. After filling the runner-up spot in last season’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup behind Galopin Des Champs, Bravemansgame then finished third in a pulsating renewal of the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on his final start of the campaign. This term has seen the Bryan Drew-owned eight-year-old occupy second in both of his starts in the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby before finding Royale Pagaille, who is likely to be in opposition once again on December 26th, too strong in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock Park last month. However, Nicholls reports Bravemansgame to have a taken a step forward since his most recent start and he expects the three-time Grade One scorer to be at the peak of his powers around what the Ditcheat handler feels is his ‘ultimate track.’ Nicholls said: “Bravemansgame won the race last year and then the season before he won the Kauto Star (Novices’ Chase) around Kempton. He loves it there and it is the ultimate track for him. It is almost a home game for him in many ways.

“Whether the Gold Cup left a mark on him I don’t know, and it could be that it has just taken a while to get him back. He worked as well as he could work on Saturday, and he looks good. We are looking forward to the King George. “What have we got coming from England to take him on? There is Shishkin, who has got a question mark next to him, and Royale Pagaille who beat him at Haydock Park. I would be disappointed if we didn’t beat Royale Pagaille around Kempton. We got outstayed at Haydock Park by that horse, but he has run well there before, and it suits him well. “Allaho came back and won the other day from his time off, but is he as good as he was? There are plenty of ifs, buts and question marks, but we are very happy with Bravemansgame. I think he has got a great chance there is no doubt about it. The previous year’s winner of the race is always the one to beat and he has definitely taken a step forward since Haydock Park.” Last season saw Bravemansgame head to the King George on the back of victory in the Charlie Hall Chase. However, Nicholls insists he has no regrets in giving the talented gelding an extra start ahead of this year’s race. He added: “The thing is, it is easy to wrap all these horses in cotton wool but he is a year older and it was a very valuable race at Haydock Park. We knew he would need the run at Wetherby and with Betfair putting all the money into it at Haydock Park you want to make it as competitive as you can, and it was an interesting race. “He ran a good race, and he was bang there for three miles. Then Daryl (Jacob) just looked after him. He had only run three weeks’ before it and between the two races I had been a bit easy on him. It suits him being fresh and doing a lot of work. “Bryan (Drew, owner) was very keen to go for the race. He owns him outright and you respect his wishes. Ultimately his target, and my target, since he came in has been Boxing Day and he is ready for it. Daryl gave him a great ride, but Harry (Cobden) has won all those races on him. To be fair to Daryl once he was beaten he looked after him which was good. Having Harry back on board is bound to be a plus. It takes the pressure off him if he doesn’t end up going off favourite. I don’t care what price he is as I know we have got him well.”

Frodon leads over the last in the King George